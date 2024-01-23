At Davos, Crypto Pushes Case for Decentralized AI

How we would get to a model of where data and content is controlled at the edges of the network rather than the center is for a different article (perhaps one I’ll write closer to publication of the book). Just know changes in data management models are coming, one way or another. With The New York Times suing Microsoft-backed Open AI for its ingestion of the newspaper’s articles into its model, one can expect many institutions that control digital content to start withholding any new material from the AI companies.