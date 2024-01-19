The New York Times Still Doesn’t Get Bitcoin

But Sommer is shutting himself off to that idea early, and trying to convince his readers that the massive interest in bitcoin that was just demonstrably proven via the launch of 11 bitcoin ETFs this month is all just FOMO. The sad thing is, the argument works just as well in reverse: Even if demand for bitcoin is just a matter of social contagion, then so is skepticism, because you need to hear about something to turn away from it. So, check your sources.