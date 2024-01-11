What Are Zero-Knowledge Proofs?

Security and privacy: The pseudonymity of Web3 fails to guarantee complete privacy since the transaction history is available on public blockchains. With ZKPs, information verification is possible without revealing PII, thus maintaining anonymity.

Identity verification: Proving one’s identity does not have to include sharing sensitive information. ZKPs offer an avenue to carry out the identity verification process privately and securely.

Scalability: With ZKPs, blockchain networks can verify transactions without revealing the underlying data. The network’s efficiency improves since the information stored on the blockchain reduces significantly.