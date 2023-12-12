A Difficult Truth: The Unspoken Mismatch of Web3 and Generative AI

Semi-autonomous agents seem to have the right combination of technological and timing fit for blockchain runtimes. The trend is becoming widely accepted as one of the next waves in generative AI, and there are real challenges in terms of transparency, coordination, and security that seem well-suited for blockchains. Whether that integration materializes or not will require some clever technical adaptations in both technical movements. But the need is real; semi-autonomous agents could be the one trend that bridges generative AI and blockchains.