Code Is Not (Always) Law

"I interpret code is law as whatever the outcome is to code that is executed by smart contracts, cannot be interfered with and should be upheld both via social consensus around blockchains and also in actual courts. I think there is more nuance to the concept.

"I believe intent matters of both the developer of the code and the user of the code. The purpose of the protocol or dapp and the intention of the user of that dapp should be taken into account. If a user of a protocol is achieving a certain outcome by interacting with the code in a way the developers did not intend, then that should weigh into whether that outcome should be changed or reverted, especially if other users are hurt.