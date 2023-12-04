Sam Altman: The World That Sam Made

Altman knows Worldcoin has its skeptics. But, as he told me earlier this year, he's confident that as people get and use Worldcoin and World ID, that will create a domino effect that will, eventually, address the larger concerns. "What really works," Altman told me, "is the first million people, the early adopters, the people leaning forward – convince the next 10 million. Then that next 10 million is closer to the normies. And they convince the next 100 million. And those are really the normies that convince the other few billion."