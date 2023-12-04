Brad Garlinghouse Is 2023's Comeback King With XRP's Win Over SEC

Over the next two-and-a-half years, according to Garlinghouse, Ripple was forced to spend roughly $150 million to defend itself. This slowed growth in the XRP ecosystem. And the SEC's actions almost certainly suppressed the price of the XRP token – which was booted from Coinbase and other exchanges – ironically harming the very XRP holders that the SEC was nominally trying to "protect." (For my feature on the XRP Army, I spoke with one XRP ride-or-die investor, for example, who had gone from being a crypto millionaire to working at a Lowe's hardware shop, but he still had faith that the price of XRP would recover.)