Ian Allison's Giant Sam Bankman-Fried Scoop Won Accolades in 2023

Journalists love scoops, aka telling secrets to the world. This one was a doozy. There have been other huge scoops in history. Coverage of the Watergate scandal by The Washington Post's Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein might be the most famous. About nine months before Enron filed for bankruptcy, Bethany McLean raised questions about its accounting in Fortune magazine. Allison belongs in the journalism hall of fame, too, as validated by Bankman-Fried's conviction in 2023. His story stopped the fraud at FTX, a key player in crypto and a company once valued at $32 billion, in just days. There's little, if any, precedent for the size and speed of the waves his story stirred up.