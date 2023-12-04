Balaji Put His Money Where His Mouth Was

As is often said of Donald Trump, many took Srinivasan's bet literally but not seriously when perhaps it should have been the other way around. He explained at Consensus 2023 that he saw just a 10% chance of a "fiat crisis" happening in months, a 70% probability of it happening in years, 19% in decades and 1% in centuries. Even 10% was high enough to his mind to sound alarm bells; betting a nontrivial amount of money was a "costly signal" he was not crying wolf. Angel investor Julie Fredrickson suggested Srinivasan was trying to widen the Overton window, the range of ideas it is acceptable to discuss.