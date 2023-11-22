1 Way to Revive Dead NFT Wallets

While a dead wallet is a heartbreak for a collector, it could also be a headache for the collector’s heirs. There’s no sure way to abandon ownership of a dead wallet, so you own it until you die and it becomes part of your estate. And if your estate is large enough, it might be taxed on the value of the NFTs in the wallet, even though they can’t be sold. At least your heirs can break the chain by disclaiming the wallet.