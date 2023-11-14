‘We're Not Asking for Special Treatment’: Coin Center on the Proposed IRS Broker Rules

Coin Center objected to those reporting requirements because the same Fourth Amendment analysis we just went through. It's been found constitutional for banks to collect records about their bank customers, because they're in this business of being a financial institution and they get certain favors from the government by going into that business. They get to operate as part of the payment system and access to the Federal Reserve. They have to compy to better ensure the safety of their customers and prevent the use of their business for money laundering purposes or tax evasion purposes. The trade off is quite reasonable: some amount of surveillance and government control in exchange for the opportunity to run a highly lucrative business where customers trust you with their money.