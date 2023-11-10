We've Seen the FTX Collapse Before

Although SBF’s trial was as speedy as they come, his hundreds of thousands of potential victims will likely have to wait a long time for restitution. An estimated $8 billion worth of customer assets were lost in the FTX fraud. While the exchange’s current leadership — led by bankruptcy expert John J. Ray III, of Enron fame — has been slowly clawing back some of those funds, it is still an open question how much and when any assets will be returned to FTX users.