Examining dYdX’s Path to Profitable DeFi

“For a certain segment of traders, dYdX offers something that's hard to get elsewhere,” said Joshua Lim, former head of derivatives at Galaxy and Genesis Global Trading, now co-founder of Arbelos Markets, a principal trading business focused on crypto options. “If someone really wants levered exposure on ETH or BTC and can't get it on Binance, they will have to go somewhere else. Maybe that means they pay 25 or 50 basis points more, but there aren't many good alternatives. Customers are willing to pay a higher spread for access.”