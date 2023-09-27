How Ethereum Staking Stacks Up in the Proof-of-Stake Landscape

This constant stream of new staking participants — the current number of validators sits at about 800,000 — has been so substantial that it has even led some to propose a hard cap on the number of new validators that can enter the pool on any given day. The rationale being that the current “churn” limit of 12 new validators per epoch, (which equates to 2,700 validators, 86,400 ETH, or roughly $138,000,000 per day), is unsustainable long term. A queue controls how many can join at any given time and the capacity of that queue increases as the network grows*, which could eventually stress the functionality of the network.