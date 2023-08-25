Justin Sun: The Next Do Kwon or Sam Bankman-Fried?

In Justin Sun’s universe things can get even more complicated because there are many different entities, like the Huobi and Poloniex exchanges, which can mint pegged assets, as well as many different blockchains, like Tron and Huobi Eco Chain, that are all very likely under the control of the same individual. Thus wherever a token is issued on-chain, once it goes from any of those blockchains into or out of any of those exchanges it effectively becomes a pegged asset.