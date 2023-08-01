How DeFi Protocols Are Building More Granular and Extensible Capabilities

Uniswap v4: The proposed architecture for the largest AMM introduces the notion of Hooks as smart contracts that can incorporate logic across the lifecycle of pools. Unlike the current versions of UniSwap that include a single approach for managing the lifecycle of pools, v4 changes that by introducing new micro-primitives. For instance, Hooks can execute post-trade arbitrage logic and auto-compound LP fees to change the rebalancing logic.

Eigen Layer: This popular platform that pioneered the restaking approach can be seen as a collection of micro-primitives for validators. Traditionally, validator clients encapsulate the entire logic of the validation process. However, Eigen Layer introduces the concept of an Open Marketplace that includes different security capabilities for validators. In this marketplace, validators can opt-in for each micro-primitive to enhance their capabilities.

Maker: In their recently published Endgame, Maker fragments its capabilities further by introducing the notion of SubDAOs. Before SubDAOs, all functionalities of the Maker protocol were governed by a single governance and tokenomics process. The goal of the Endgame is to allow each SubDAO to focus on specific capabilities of Maker and follow its own governance process and tokenomics.