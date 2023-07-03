When contemplating a new blockchain for generative AI, the possibilities appear endless. But, the simplest iteration of this idea should encompass a set of core capabilities. The ability to run nodes that execute foundation models is paramount for a blockchain dedicated to generative AI. The same applies to the ability to execute pretraining, fine-tuning, and inference workflows, which are the three primary stages in the life cycle of foundation models. Publishing and sharing datasets used for pretraining or fine-tuning models is also a desired feature. Once we establish a blockchain runtime as the foundational layer, numerous capabilities in the areas of transparency and interpretability can be enabled. For instance, we can envision a proof-of-knowledge protocol that offers transparency regarding the specific weights of a model, validating that non-toxic or biased datasets were used for pretraining.