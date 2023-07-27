Mining Bitcoin Is an Act of Freedom

What Berlin missed, however, is a third type of freedom. What is sometimes called republican or neo-Roman liberty in philosophy circles is an understanding of human rights where people should be able to live free from subjection, deference and vulnerability to the arbitrary will of others. It specifically emphasizes the idea of non-domination and learning to co-exist with others, similar to ideas advocated by early feminists like Mary Wollstonecraft and popularized by Cambridge history Quentin Skinner.