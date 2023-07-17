Ripple's XRP Ruling Does Nothing for Regulatory Clarity

Bitcoin
$29,968.30-1.06%
Ethereum
$1,892.62-1.90%
XRP
$0.73508175-1.71%
Binance Coin
$242.62-0.82%
Cardano
$0.30846500-2.79%
Solana
$26.39-3.79%
Dogecoin
$0.06897458-0.92%
Polygon
$0.76883178-1.08%
Tron
$0.07943622-0.38%
Litecoin
$91.33-2.89%
Polkadot
$5.22-2.15%
Avalanche
$14.08-1.78%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,985.06-0.92%
Bitcoin Cash
$239.20-5.19%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000777-1.68%
Uniswap
$5.80+1.73%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.01%
Chainlink
$6.90+3.51%
Stellar
$0.12696600-4.29%
Monero
$165.22-0.35%
Cosmos
$9.29-1.62%
Ethereum Classic
$18.77-0.70%
Filecoin
$4.29-1.65%
Internet Computer
$4.05-1.04%
Lido DAO
$2.02-8.75%
Hedera
$0.05099774-0.88%
Aptos
$7.63+2.51%
Arbitrum
$1.27+0.61%
Crypto.com
$0.05947532-1.03%
Quant
$101.02+0.35%
VeChain
$0.01923407-0.77%
NEAR Protocol
$1.45-0.86%
The Graph
$0.11861613-0.29%
Aave
$74.14-4.61%
Elrond
$36.40-1.84%
Optimism
$1.44-1.54%
Algorand
$0.11721208+0.61%
Stacks
$0.62462928-0.93%
The Sandbox
$0.44376650-0.14%
Maker
$932.10-5.22%
EOS
$0.75230000-0.09%
Synthetix
$2.60-0.57%
Tezos
$0.84710000-2.00%
Immutable X
$0.73326710-1.47%
Theta
$0.76848838-0.64%
Decentraland
$0.40665230-0.66%
Injective Protocol
$9.15+2.42%
Fantom
$0.26050397-2.12%
BitDAO
$0.49830668-7.68%
Axie Infinity
$6.24+0.16%
ApeCoin
$1.95-1.55%
Render Token
$1.93-1.13%
Bitcoin SV
$36.17+0.64%
Curve DAO Token
$0.79521607-2.12%
Rocket Pool
$34.42-4.02%
Gala
$0.02649145+6.23%
Flow
$0.61329204+0.48%
NEO
$8.98-1.76%
eCash
$0.00003017+0.86%
Kava.io
$0.92337702-0.42%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.35%
Chiliz
$0.07988025+0.28%
Luna Classic
$0.00009128+0.08%
IOTA
$0.18930845-0.02%
Compound
$75.47-2.17%
PAX Gold
$1,918.54-0.40%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+0.09%
Mina
$0.46599790-1.06%
Woo Network
$0.22142594-1.44%
1inch Network
$0.39750661-6.55%
Dash
$32.75-0.15%
Zilliqa
$0.02188197+0.83%
dYdX
$2.09+2.34%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.83441423+0.58%
Nexo
$0.61509291-1.54%
PancakeSwap
$1.54+1.87%
Enjin
$0.31439072+1.78%
Convex Finance
$3.92-1.58%
Gnosis
$118.13+1.96%
THORChain
$1.00-1.76%
Mask Network
$3.66+1.43%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20159000-1.81%
Stepn
$0.27109341+16.91%
Celo
$0.57792882+13.72%
Loopring
$0.23334628+0.81%
Qtum
$2.72+0.27%
Flare
$0.01373967-0.89%
NEM
$0.02990502+0.01%
Zcash
$31.86+2.77%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.83+1.19%
BLUR
$0.32746972-2.09%
Oasis Network
$0.05005765-0.31%
Fetch.ai
$0.23297298-1.68%
FLOKI
$0.00002431-2.29%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.73-1.03%
Holo
$0.00133039+0.20%
Ravencoin
$0.01957745+0.53%
ICON
$0.24163704+3.31%
Yearn Finance
$6,926.98-1.05%
Illuvium
$40.59-1.57%
Decred
$14.82-0.06%
Helium
$1.56-1.57%
Kusama
$24.26+0.83%
SXP
$0.36970692+0.50%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.64654212+3.18%
EthereumPoW
$1.94+3.80%
Ankr
$0.02533285+0.13%
Audius
$0.19095338+0.73%
Balancer
$4.79+1.43%
Golem
$0.20133534-1.19%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.83%
Waves
$1.97-0.76%
JasmyCoin
$0.00393731-0.42%
Astar
$0.04242652+0.76%
IoTeX
$0.01981510+0.25%
0x
$0.21624983+1.50%
Siacoin
$0.00339881-1.15%
Aragon
$4.29+1.47%
Ocean Protocol
$0.39570391+1.28%
Wax
$0.05140083-0.98%
TerraUSD
$0.01732236-8.00%
Moonbeam
$0.23969016-0.50%
SafePal
$0.44258833-1.65%
Band Protocol
$1.23+1.66%
Harmony
$0.01247770-0.87%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19146883-1.10%
Sushiswap
$0.73243104+8.10%
Synapse
$0.73551930-5.26%
Biconomy
$0.23087002+0.54%
Gains Network
$4.47-2.26%
Skale
$0.02912224+1.20%
Stargate Finance
$0.63876250-2.60%
DigiByte
$0.00791377-1.05%
Lisk
$0.86760504-0.13%
Livepeer
$4.37-2.03%
Polymath Network
$0.13780000-2.27%
Joe
$0.35710039-2.08%
UMA Protocol
$1.61+0.35%
Axelar
$0.35205695-3.59%
Amp
$0.00205954-1.55%
Cartesi
$0.15503655-0.20%
Horizen
$8.02-0.50%
Liquity
$1.18-1.11%
Kyber Network
$0.59763519-0.60%
Verge
$0.00606763+2.93%
OriginTrail
$0.26115461-1.14%
PlayDapp
$0.17322715-2.40%
Nano
$0.71504426-1.89%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01911897-2.04%
API3
$1.08-0.23%
Nervos Network
$0.00279113-1.16%
OMG Network
$0.64284767+1.00%
iExec RLC
$1.23+0.24%
Celer Network
$0.01546207-0.54%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-1.00%
Steem
$0.18796454-2.11%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.44+1.17%
Numeraire
$13.08+0.06%
Syscoin
$0.11352089-2.08%
Coin98
$0.15217045+0.67%
Radicle
$1.60-0.05%
Secret
$0.37405322-1.00%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
MetisDAO
$17.74-1.44%
Dent
$0.00080430+2.18%
SPACE ID
$0.26745506+1.40%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.01-0.39%
Adventure Gold
$0.94668780+12.95%
Civic
$0.08810320-1.26%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00165132-2.02%
Merit Circle
$0.17621205-2.07%
Braintrust
$0.27709309-7.21%
Chromia
$0.11833710-1.17%
WINkLink
$0.00007012-0.11%
Powerledger
$0.15682525-1.49%
Marlin
$0.00809579-0.34%
Celsius
$0.15385654-4.51%
Ren
$0.06467505-0.29%
COTI
$0.05259876-0.06%
Hashflow
$0.36337004+0.64%
Gitcoin
$1.04+1.65%
NKN
$0.09713241-2.32%
Keep Network
$0.11461889-1.40%
WazirX
$0.13754410+10.96%
Request
$0.07987532-1.28%
Bifrost
$0.04372876-3.46%
MOBOX
$0.29007340-3.08%
Spell Token
$0.00048949-0.47%
Bancor
$0.38569485+0.71%
Galxe
$1.23-0.49%
Sun Token
$0.00581897-2.19%
Raydium
$0.23206299+4.63%
Stormx
$0.00459969+8.38%
ARPA
$0.05098662+1.52%
Aavegotchi
$0.96016887-0.56%
SuperRare
$0.07422084-1.34%
XYO Network
$0.00359170-1.50%
Boba Network
$0.13361366-0.80%
Storj
$0.30801168-0.23%
LCX
$0.05711700-3.21%
CEEK VR
$0.05280764-1.67%
Badger DAO
$2.13-0.99%
Alien Worlds
$0.01157186+0.68%
Index Chain
$0.05524440+0.22%
Origin Protocol
$0.08015212-0.36%
TrueFi
$0.03791450-0.79%
Reef
$0.00168561-0.49%
Serum
$0.10190991-1.43%
RACA
$0.00011200-1.70%
Voyager Token
$0.12742403-2.32%
GAS
$2.68-0.38%
Moonriver
$5.13-0.82%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50546243-0.91%
Saitama
$0.00078525-2.13%
Quickswap
$70.27-5.86%
Polkastarter
$0.32451334-1.69%
LooksRare
$0.05898273-4.88%
Orchid
$0.05098774-1.52%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15424545+6.38%
Keep3rV1
$57.60+2.36%
DIA
$0.26214033+2.03%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24888459+0.57%
Onyxcoin
$0.00113034-1.88%
BarnBridge
$2.94-0.45%
Alchemix
$14.07-1.53%
Enzyme
$17.42-2.37%
MXC
$0.01032413-7.96%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12144289-4.32%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.60+2.65%
Bluzelle
$0.06061080+4.66%
district0x
$0.03070000+3.37%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14972267-2.97%
CLV
$0.03668587-2.81%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.93%
Star Atlas
$0.00156105+0.17%
Harvest Finance
$26.07+0.80%
StaFi
$0.30953559-1.03%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00402680+0.16%
Rarible
$1.11-1.93%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01470787+3.82%
Tokemak
$0.67842559-2.69%
Augur
$1.11-2.52%
Quantstamp
$0.01197127-0.89%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03195747-2.73%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.56-4.71%
Pepe
$0.00000155-2.51%
Threshold
$0.02365310-1.24%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10332869+0.60%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.02%
Dai
$1.00+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

Ripple's XRP Ruling Does Nothing for Regulatory Clarity

All it does is sow more confusion.

By George Kaloudis
AccessTimeIconJul 17, 2023 at 5:35 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 17, 2023 at 8:03 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconJul 17, 2023 at 5:35 p.m. UTCUpdated Jul 17, 2023 at 8:03 p.m. UTC
court house columns

(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

AccessTimeIconJul 17, 2023 at 5:35 p.m. UTCUpdated Jul 17, 2023 at 8:03 p.m. UTC

The reaction to last week’s court ruling on the sale of Ripple’s XRP token makes no sense. After a two-year legal battle instigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a judge ruled that XRP is an unregistered security when sold to institutional buyers but isn’t when it’s bought by anyone else.

This is an excerpt from The Node newsletter, a daily roundup of the most pivotal crypto news on CoinDesk and beyond. You can subscribe to get the full newsletter here.

In 2020 the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Ripple, its CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen, alleging failure to register its token XRP as a security before selling around $1.3 billion worth. What followed was years of Twitter spats and incremental legal advancements as Ripple attempted to argue how fundamentally incorrect it is to call XRP a security.

Never mind that there is a company in Ripple behind XRP, which means that one could reasonably conclude that XRP purchasers would expect to profit from the managerial or entrepreneurial efforts of the token issuers (i.e. the basic definition of a security in question). No. XRP is called a cryptocurrency and its supporters argue it cannot possibly be a security.

Read more: Philosophically, It Doesn’t Matter Whether Cryptos Are Securities; Practically, It Does | Opinion

With last week’s news, XRP unsurprisingly rallied. Its token price nearly doubled and trading volumes exploded by an eye-watering 1,351%.

But Thursday’s news has done basically nothing to make clear where crypto will stand in the eyes of U.S. law. We know where the SEC stands – everything is a security except Bitcoin and maybe Ethereum – but the SEC isn’t the end all be all. Now we’re in this weird world where we have a crypto asset that is an unregistered security sometimes. Sure, there’s a difference between retail and institutional buyers here since retail did not (and is not) buying XRP directly from Ripple so there cannot be an investment contract between retail investors and Ripple.

Still, I submit that this makes no sense. It’s like saying someone who buys a house as an investment is buying real estate, but a person who buys a house to live in is not buying real estate. It’s nonsense. Either XRP is a security, or it is not. These should be mutually exclusive.

So, no, JMP Securities, this is not a milestone win for the crypto industry. I know you published a research note that stated this ruling “provides legal clarity and defense around what does and does not constitute a security, and that overall outcome is in favor of what many in the industry had been arguing” but that’s not what was provided here at all.

Instead, the court decided that the answer to “is this a security?” was – like many things in finance – ”it depends.”

Edited by Daniel Kuhn.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

George Kaloudis
George Kaloudis

George Kaloudis is a research analyst and columnist for CoinDesk.

Follow @gckaloudis on Twitter