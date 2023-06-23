SEC Sought Freeze Order Despite ‘No Evidence’ That Binance Was Moving U.S. Customer Funds

This again left Judge Jackson seemingly flummoxed. “What you said in your memo was we need this [injunction] because we don't have sufficient reassurance that Binance.US customer assets … are in the control of BAM Trading. And you said you're concerned about the safety and security of those assets. And now you just told me, well, no, actually, the [injunction] is about all the investors on both platforms. What is it? Which is it?”