Soft Science Economics Struggles With Hard Money Bitcoin

To put a bow on this, because this is a crypto news site, there was a time when bitcoin advocates really seemed to think that government mismanagement or incompetence would drive people into the fold. If that was ever true, perhaps around when you could still call bitcoin an inflation hedge, adoption likely only happened around the margins. Bitcoin traded flat during the recent U.S. debt default debate – if ever there was a time for a hedge, or a currency with a predicable issuance schedule. In the U.S., it’s hard to see bitcoin treated as anything more than a curiosity – at least in the short term.