The Blocksize Wars Revisited: How Bitcoin’s Civil War Still Resonates Today

But I'll leave you with one last bit of history to mull: SegWit was written long before it was ever implemented, and found its way into Bitcoin's source code well before there was complete consensus between users and miners, with arguably just a slight quorum Bitcoin Core developers in favor. There's good that came from the resulting debate – including, as former Blockstream CTO Samson Mow noted, a concerted drive to reduce the concentrated power of miners (Blockstream was early on the trend of building mining facilities in North America). But SegWit was a change that made it into a Core release, which could have passed unnoticed had miners not boycotted the change. Is there not some version of the story where the rarefied circles of Bitcoin puritans are in the wrong? Where miners, wanting a vote, kickstarted a debate that changed how Bitcoin is governed for the better?