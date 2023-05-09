There's no Such Thing as High Fees on Bitcoin

The market price of a commodity can never be “wrong.” Prices simply reflect the aggregate attitudes of all market participants. This logic is akin to saying that oil prices ought to be $20/barrel so that even the poorest in society can afford gas. While that stance may have some populist appeal, someone always has to pay. In the case of Bitcoin, the price of low fees would be unbounded block space (a nonstarter from a decentralization standpoint), not to mention a permanent subsidy (as fees will be the sole driver of miner revenue in the long term). So Bitcoiners who claim that fees are “too high” are effectively demanding that their low fees be subsidized by node operators and, in the long term, by perpetual inflation in the Bitcoin protocol.