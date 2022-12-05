Introducing Consensus Magazine: Putting Web3 in Perspective

The need for such content has never been more acute. In the last 12 months, we’ve seen crypto and Web3 seep ever more into mainstream conversation. It has penetrated America’s power centers. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are now minted by actors, athletes and musicians, while franchises such as Bored Ape Yacht Club are taken seriously in Hollywood. Central banks are releasing digital currencies, spurred by monetary competition from bitcoin and ether. Wall Street banks are offering custody and trading services, hoping to get a cut of the action. Washington, D.C., which for a long time largely avoided crypto, has finally stepped up to regulate the industry, and take its money.