Back to School: Supporting the Next Generation of Investors

Staying up to date on the market can be challenging, especially for those new to investing. That means financial advisors – historically wary of the digital assets space – have an exciting role to play. Regardless of an advisor’s personal views on the asset class, their clients are likely already getting exposure to the technological shift that is underway in some way, shape or form. Advisors in it for the long haul should want to be involved in these client conversations, not shut out of them.