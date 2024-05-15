Humanity Protocol Raises $30M at $1B for Decentralized Identification to Rival Worldcoin
While Worldcoin's technology is based on iris scans, Humanity Protocol uses palm prints.
- Humanity Protocol, which uses palm scans for identify verification, raised $30 million and was valued at $1 billion.
- The cash will fund hiring and development costs, with a testnet release planned for the second half.
Humanity Protocol, a zero-knowledge decentralized identity project looking to compete with Worldcoin, said it was valued at $1 billion in a seed funding round led by Kingsway Capital.
The $30 million round, which follows a $1.5 million investment from a combination of angel investors and key opinion leaders in early March, included Animoca Brands, Blockchain.com and Hashed among others, the team said in a post on Medium.
The protocol uses palm scans and a consensus mechanism it calls Proof of Humanity to uniquely verify a user's identity within a decentralized system. Worldcoin, co-founded by Sam Altman, has similar aims and went live last July using a specialized iris-scanning tool. That piqued the interest of several privacy regulators, including those of France, the U.K. and Kenya.
"Proof-of-Personhood is a powerful concept but the solutions that exist today haven't seen adoption because onboarding is invasive and high friction." founder Terence Kwok said in the post. "We're creating a decentralized identity protocol that solves verifiable uniqueness and humanity in a way that protects user privacy and self-ownership of data.”
The team at Humanity Protocol plans to use the funds for hiring and product development. A public testnet launch is planned for the second half.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.