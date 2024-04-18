DeFi’s Path to Mass Adoption Goes Through Fintech Firms, Centralized Exchanges, Morpho Labs Chief Says

The answer to DeFi’s scaling problems also involves protocols that are neutral, like the rails of the internet itself, which can easily be built on top of, Frambot said. Having started out as a very successful optimization service on top of DiFi giants like Aave, using a matching engine to reduce spreads and offer users better interest rates, Morpho later transitioned to become a base-level protocol, more like Uniswap, the largest decentralized exchange by trading volume on the Ethereum blockchain.