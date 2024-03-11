Bitcoin
Bitcoin Jumps Over $71K

The leading cryptocurrency had crossed $70,000 for the first time ever last week.

By Parikshit Mishra
AccessTimeIconMar 11, 2024 at 7:24 a.m. UTC
Updated Mar 11, 2024 at 7:48 a.m. UTC
high, jump

High jump (Stefan Schurr/Shutterstock)

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed $71,000 for the first time ever during the Asian trading hours on Monday.

The leading cryptocurrency has been steadily rising since the approval of the spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. The token crossed $70,000 for the first time ever last week.

The rally has lifted the annualized three-month futures premium on major exchanges, including Binance, to above 25%. The elevated premium could attract cash and carry traders, boosting overall market liquidity.

UPDATE (March 11, 07:45 UTC): Updates headline and lede, adds details.

Edited by Omkar Godbole.

Parikshit Mishra
Parikshit Mishra

Parikshit Mishra is CoinDesk's Deputy Managing Editor responsible for breaking news coverage. He does not have any crypto holdings.

