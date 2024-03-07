CoinDesk Brings Consensus to Hong Kong

“Hong Kong is on an exciting journey of Web3 evolution as we embrace frontier technologies such as real-world assets (RWA) tokenization from investment warrants to real estate to intellectual property to deliver new impact in financial services as well as other economic sectors," King Leung, Head of Financial Services and FinTech of InvestHK said in a statement. "The arrival of Consensus is a testament to Hong Kong’s world-class aspiration and development in our Web3 sector, which continues to attract entrepreneurs, talent, and investment."