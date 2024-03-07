CoinDesk Brings Consensus to Hong Kong
The announcement comes as Hong Kong works to brand itself as Asia's digital assets trading hub.
The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre will be playing host to Consensus Hong Kong in February 2025, CoinDesk announced today.
"Asia stands as a global powerhouse for Web3, boasting tens of millions of crypto users, blockchain developers, and governments at the forefront of regulatory innovation," said Foster Wright, president of CoinDesk, in a press release. "Hong Kong has strategically positioned itself as a pivotal digital assets hub in this dynamic region. Consensus has consistently served as a global event, bringing together all facets of the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 community."
Hong Kong has been praised for its legal clarity regarding digital assets. While it does lag behind some jurisdictions on rules for things like stablecoins, officials say change is coming.
“Hong Kong is on an exciting journey of Web3 evolution as we embrace frontier technologies such as real-world assets (RWA) tokenization from investment warrants to real estate to intellectual property to deliver new impact in financial services as well as other economic sectors," King Leung, Head of Financial Services and FinTech of InvestHK said in a statement. "The arrival of Consensus is a testament to Hong Kong’s world-class aspiration and development in our Web3 sector, which continues to attract entrepreneurs, talent, and investment."
The city has also been eager to attract more international events and exhibitions, as neighboring regions work to attract tourists and business travelers, and visitors have been wary about Hong Kong's National Security Law while foreign direct investment continues to decline.
The Consensus conference in North America is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, returning for a third consecutive time to Austin, Texas on May 29-31. CoinDesk will continue to host Consensus in North America in future years.
