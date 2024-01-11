Investment Giant Vanguard Blocks Clients From Buying Bitcoin ETFs
An attempt to purchase BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) through Vanguard failed.
Vanguard, one of the largest asset managers in the world, will not be allowing customers to buy the newly approved bitcoin ETFs.
An attempt to invest in BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) or Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) via a Vanguard retirement brokerage account generated a "trade cannot be completed" warning.
"Buy orders are not currently accepted for this security," the message said. "Securities may be unavailable for purchase at Vanguard due to a number of variables including regulatory restrictions, corporate actions, or various trading and/or settlement limitations."
A Vanguard spokesperson told CoinDesk that "spot Bitcoin ETFs will not be available for purchase on the Vanguard platform" and that it has no plans to offer Vanguard Bitcoin ETFs or other crypto-related products. The spokesperson said the reason behind this decision is that crypto-related products don't align with the asset manager's focus on asset classes that "build blocks of a well-balanced, long-term investment portfolio."
The Block reported Vanguard's plan to block bitcoin ETFs earlier.
Vanguard's unfriendliness contrasts with the embrace of bitcoin ETF by some of the company's largest rivals, including BlackRock, Fidelity and Invesco, which have created bitcoin ETFs that started trading Thursday. They won U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission permission to do so on Wednesday.
Charles Schwab, another brokerage, confirmed Thursday that it's letting customers trade bitcoin ETFs.
Update (Jan. 11, 2024, 19:07 UTC): Added statement from a Vanguard spokesperson.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.