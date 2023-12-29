JPMorgan CEO's Bitcoin Bashing Is a 'Do as I Say, Not as I Do' Situation
Jamie Dimon's bank agreed to play a key role with BlackRock's proposed bitcoin ETF, just weeks after he told U.S. senators: "I've always been deeply opposed to crypto, bitcoin, etc."
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has dumped on cryptocurrencies for years.
"I've always been deeply opposed to crypto, bitcoin, etc.," he said during a U.S. Senate hearing this month. "The only true use case for it is criminals," he added. "If I was the government, I'd close it down."
But this reprimand and the ones that preceded it are now very much a "do as I say, not as I do" situation. That's because JPMorgan is going deeper into crypto. On Friday, it was revealed that the bank will play a key role for BlackRock's proposed bitcoin (BTC) ETF.
JPMorgan will be one of its authorized participants if the ETF is approved, which involves "ensuring that ETF prices are accurate, and that trading is smooth, in all market conditions," according to BlackRock. In the multi-trillion-dollar ETF industry, few jobs are more important than the one JPMorgan will play for BlackRock's product.
Given Dimon's stance, if this isn't hypocrisy, it's close.
In the world of finance, the allure of profits has always had the ability to override morales, though Wall Street has embraced the ESG movement (short for environmental, social and governance) in recent years, giving clients the ability to steer investments away from investments deemed not socially responsible.
For at least now, though, the bitcoin hype is too much for the biggest U.S. bank – as well as other traditional finance players like Jane Street and Cantor Fitzgerald, which have also been named authorized participants for bitcoin ETFs – to ignore.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.