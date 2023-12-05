BlackRock, Bitwise File Updated Applications for Spot Bitcoin ETF
BlackRock’s amended filing included clarifications on topics such as the Trust’s structure and potential regulatory impacts on it.
While it is unclear what exact topics the SEC asked applicants to provide further information for, analysts had predicted that changes to the prior filings would be made following several meetings between the SEC and applicants last week. The filings signal that both parties are “working hard to iron things out,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s James Seyffart wrote on X.
Amendments by the other 11 applicants, including Fidelity, Franklin and WisdomTree, will likely follow soon, he said.
BlackRock’s updated filing included several changes, ranging from themes like security, risks, disclosures, to the structure of the Trust. In total, 21 notable amendments were made in the asset management giant’s latest update, CryptoSlate noted. Others include potential regulatory impacts on the ETF and how to navigate the regulatory landscape in other jurisdictions such as the UK and the EU.
The SEC is set to make a decision on whether or not to approve one or more spot bitcoin ETFs between Jan 5th and Jan 10th, which is the next and final deadline. Bloomberg analysts predict there is a 90% chance that that scenario will indeed happen.
