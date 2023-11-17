Bitcoin
OpenAI Ousts Sam Altman From CEO and Board Roles; Worldcoin Drops 12%

The board said it "no longer has confidence in [Altman's] ability to continue leading" the company.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconNov 17, 2023 at 9:07 p.m. UTC
Updated Nov 17, 2023 at 9:21 p.m. UTC
Worldcoin co-founders Alex Blania and Sam Altman

Worldcoin co-founders Alex Blania and Sam Altman (Marc Olivier/Worldcoin)

Artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI ousted Sam Altman as CEO and from the board, the board of directors announced in a blog post Friday.

"Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," the blog post said.

"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," it added.

Worldcoin (WLD), Sam Altman's eye-scanning cryptocurrency project, dropped 12% in the immediate aftermath of the announcement.

Read more: The Untold Story of Worldcoin’s Launch: Inside the Orb

The company appointed chief technology officer Mira Murati as interim CEO, and is searching for a permanent successor. Greg Brockman – who was among the co-founders of OpenAI – was removed as chairman of the board. He will remain as company president, reporting to Murati.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

