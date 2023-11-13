Grayscale's Solana Trust Trades at 869% Premium as Institutions Flock to SOL

Institutional interest in crypto has experienced an uptick over the past few months, with CME, the venue that is preferred by institutions, overtaking Binance in terms of derivatives market share. The increase can be attributed to optimism around the potential approval of a spot bitcoin ETF, something that the SEC has consistently denied over the past few years. Grayscale is the only institutional on-ramp for Solana because only bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) are listed on CME.