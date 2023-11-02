A Year After Sam Bankman-Fried's Downfall, Solana and Other FTX Holdings Are Flying High

On Nov. 2, 2022, CoinDesk published a now-award-winning scoop that revealed Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research was mysteriously brimming with FTT tokens issued by his FTX exchange. It was the first sign that Alameda and FTX were more closely intertwined than Bankman-Fried had let on and that he was in a financially precarious position, but that wasn't the half of it. As was learned later, Alameda and Bankman-Fried allegedly – and, according to prosecutors, improperly – took FTX customers' money for their own use.