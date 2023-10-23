PetroChina Completes First International Crude Oil Trade in Digital Yuan: Report

Bitcoin
$30,853.80+3.27%
Ethereum
$1,681.27+3.31%
Binance Coin
$219.16+2.33%
XRP
$0.53488767+3.22%
Solana
$28.93+1.43%
Cardano
$0.26382985+2.70%
Dogecoin
$0.06435399+5.82%
Tron
$0.09056340+0.64%
Toncoin
$2.17+0.71%
Chainlink
$10.11+9.59%
Polygon
$0.60243127+7.14%
Polkadot
$4.04+5.50%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,808.61+2.52%
Litecoin
$66.05+3.22%
Bitcoin Cash
$243.22+1.12%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000718+2.59%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.89+1.22%
Avalanche
$9.95+1.85%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.40%
Uniswap
$4.24+2.95%
Stellar
$0.11230941+2.58%
Monero
$159.22+0.94%
OKB
$44.04+0.59%
Ethereum Classic
$15.80+2.41%
Binance USD
$0.99778004-0.46%
Cosmos
$6.67+1.91%
Hedera
$0.04927381+0.94%
Filecoin
$3.45+2.99%
Lido DAO
$1.75+4.49%
Internet Computer
$3.30+4.00%
Cronos
$0.05568202+4.93%
Aptos
$5.94+0.65%
Maker
$1,514.47+6.30%
Quant
$92.67+1.95%
VeChain
$0.01779972+4.79%
Aave
$83.98+12.61%
Optimism
$1.28+0.98%
Arbitrum
$0.83789073+1.17%
Kaspa
$0.04990548+0.56%
NEAR Protocol
$1.05+2.99%
Bitcoin SV
$50.61+3.44%
Stacks
$0.65615849+7.05%
Injective Protocol
$10.45+17.48%
The Graph
$0.08676557+4.90%
Render Token
$2.03+2.85%
Algorand
$0.09337909+0.84%
Immutable X
$0.60482131+8.67%
USDD
$0.99977066-0.24%
Synthetix
$2.21+5.72%
MultiverseX
$27.34+6.20%
XDC Network
$0.04756748+4.52%
Tezos
$0.67431898+2.71%
The Sandbox
$0.30769670+1.63%
EOS
$0.56503999+2.57%
Fantom
$0.22581619+12.38%
Theta
$0.61738807+2.14%
THORChain
$1.99+10.73%
Axie Infinity
$4.46+1.41%
Decentraland
$0.30493398+2.82%
eCash
$0.00002712+2.95%
NEO
$7.42+6.33%
Kava.io
$0.59909576+2.45%
GateToken
$3.78+1.71%
PAX Gold
$1,956.42-0.54%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99769330-0.23%
Flow
$0.45767587+1.92%
IOTA
$0.14988602+0.33%
Chiliz
$0.06324193+2.30%
KuCoin Token
$4.49-0.22%
Radix
$0.04167414+1.02%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.02+0.23%
Mina
$0.42712284+7.57%
Frax Share
$5.53+3.76%
ApeCoin
$1.11-0.72%
Klaytn
$0.12438959+1.79%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45027508+2.03%
Rocket Pool
$20.33+6.39%
Gala
$0.01388494+2.05%
Conflux
$0.11019662+4.39%
GMX
$40.59+6.38%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+1.76%
Huobi Token
$2.30-0.39%
dYdX
$2.04+4.37%
Casper
$0.03057896+1.32%
Sui
$0.39928766+0.85%
Luna Classic
$0.00005786+0.94%
Wemix
$1.02+2.43%
Woo Network
$0.18644053+4.11%
Nexo
$0.58212780+4.89%
Compound
$44.41+3.58%
Zilliqa
$0.01763477+2.82%
Dash
$26.27+2.08%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19329272-0.21%
1inch Network
$0.26665547+2.87%
Arweave
$4.15+1.52%
SafePal
$0.63530876+2.60%
Gnosis
$101.49+1.03%
FLOKI
$0.00002612+0.92%
PancakeSwap
$1.14+3.56%
NEM
$0.02795288+3.90%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.19-0.25%
Fetch.ai
$0.23810167+4.79%
Qtum
$2.36+3.76%
Illuvium
$40.76+1.23%
Flare
$0.00902873+3.97%
Celo
$0.44101442+3.34%
Astar
$0.04253961+4.33%
SingularityNET
$0.18248151+3.35%
Mask Network
$2.70+2.63%
Merit Circle
$0.46878688+7.37%
Convex Finance
$2.66+2.36%
Loopring
$0.17347531+1.76%
Oasis Network
$0.04287987+3.75%
Holo
$0.00121363-0.31%
Ankr
$0.02117175+1.38%
Helium
$1.46-1.07%
Golem
$0.20781672+5.60%
Zcash
$26.23+3.60%
Chia
$23.13+1.38%
Worldcoin
$1.51-4.37%
Stepn
$0.15370535+2.34%
Aragon
$4.91+2.15%
Akash Network
$0.87656639+4.67%
tomiNet
$2.34+9.90%
Decred
$12.22+1.34%
SEI
$0.10465093+1.84%
BLUR
$0.18430015+1.99%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.29+3.48%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.75084077+4.36%
ICON
$0.19243140-3.07%
Yearn Finance
$5,547.61+3.48%
Beldex
$0.03054285-0.36%
IoTeX
$0.01909397+4.92%
Band Protocol
$1.32-0.48%
Ravencoin
$0.01476350+2.70%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+6.07%
Livepeer
$5.84+1.99%
Polymath Network
$0.18800000+11.37%
Wax
$0.04992484-2.76%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41178962+1.02%
Audius
$0.14707441+3.45%
SXP
$0.28216947+2.70%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99430557-0.25%
Kusama
$17.94+1.62%
Enjin
$0.15916717+0.17%
Siacoin
$0.00308278+3.48%
Waves
$1.57+3.92%
JasmyCoin
$0.00322467+3.43%
Osmosis
$0.24133603+1.91%
Axelar
$0.31826991+0.27%
Biconomy
$0.21161108+0.56%
Liquity
$1.49+11.39%
Balancer
$3.17+4.02%
EthereumPoW
$1.28+2.81%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16918149-0.68%
Moonbeam
$0.17622106+0.03%
Lisk
$0.91362170+3.42%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29777138+3.97%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000023+38.71%
Harmony
$0.00982079+5.03%
Gains Network
$3.59+1.39%
Horizen
$8.17+1.05%
MAGIC
$0.48589505+4.58%
Kyber Network
$0.66172449+0.85%
Kadena
$0.44612479+1.56%
Sushiswap
$0.57466057+1.47%
DigiByte
$0.00666938+3.42%
Skale
$0.02216906+6.77%
TerraUSD
$0.01124434-0.19%
Status
$0.02714168+5.02%
API3
$1.08+0.43%
UMA Protocol
$1.38+1.52%
Powerledger
$0.23755611+5.81%
PlayDapp
$0.17571653+7.39%
Cartesi
$0.13038657+1.91%
Steem
$0.21368886-7.64%
Coin98
$0.15001753+3.30%
OriginTrail
$0.24120274+6.06%
Nervos Network
$0.00262306+1.59%
Nano
$0.64915903+2.37%
Stargate Finance
$0.41971625+3.85%
Amp
$0.00148431+1.56%
Bifrost
$0.05951970-6.22%
Bluzelle
$0.19055774+3.90%
Joe
$0.23445756+4.35%
Covalent
$0.12696637+0.55%
Bancor
$0.54813189+0.01%
Numeraire
$12.49+2.23%
Sweat Economy
$0.00964897-1.94%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.12+5.10%
iExec RLC
$1.01+1.85%
Radiant Capital
$0.22244325+5.02%
Stormx
$0.00653094+1.96%
Civic
$0.08849131+0.53%
Celer Network
$0.01248576+2.16%
Marlin
$0.00840275+0.28%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01370506+2.61%
OMG Network
$0.48034891+3.94%
Celsius
$0.15493224+6.82%
Radworks
$1.29+1.88%
Adventure Gold
$0.83384875+15.41%
Core
$0.38682404-0.20%
Dent
$0.00065289+3.55%
WINkLink
$0.00006467+2.05%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.75980532+6.87%
Syscoin
$0.08327707+2.26%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00144243+1.68%
Stella
$0.07208238+2.01%
Verge
$0.00348693+4.02%
Synapse
$0.30209126-1.60%
Origin Protocol
$0.11291822+2.68%
Spell Token
$0.00044921+3.66%
Bitgert
$0.00000014+6.07%
Sun Token
$0.00581862+0.35%
Secret
$0.26547580+5.85%
MetisDAO
$12.76+1.72%
Chromia
$0.09475462+4.04%
Request
$0.07069200+4.29%
Galxe
$1.17+2.00%
Storj
$0.37502264+0.19%
NKN
$0.08267074+2.89%
Keep Network
$0.09643022-1.34%
Gitcoin
$0.86638018+3.36%
Aergo
$0.11806841+3.55%
SPACE ID
$0.17996897+2.05%
Saitama
$0.00114722+3.99%
Verasity
$0.00498151+3.67%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01386370+1.09%
RACA
$0.00014490-12.10%
WazirX
$0.10610647+1.97%
COTI
$0.03847064+1.46%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.41+1.00%
Gods Unchained
$0.18955952-9.95%
Maple
$5.91-1.94%
MOBOX
$0.21160148+0.83%
Badger DAO
$2.24+0.82%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23672495+3.89%
Ren
$0.04338942+1.66%
XYO Network
$0.00306681+3.23%
Raydium
$0.17761174-1.27%
ARPA
$0.04250368+1.86%
Hashflow
$0.23012691+2.89%
Aavegotchi
$0.78612141-1.62%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.54821580+1.78%
Acala Token
$0.04798761+2.88%
GAS
$2.81+9.87%
Alien Worlds
$0.01023008+0.21%
TrueFi
$0.03536272-0.31%
Orchid
$0.06270032+1.07%
Boba Network
$0.10522429-0.17%
Index Chain
$0.04569659+0.77%
SuperRare
$0.05449907+1.04%
BarnBridge
$3.61-7.84%
CEEK VR
$0.04067763+10.54%
Voyager Token
$0.11490272+0.02%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14356760+6.66%
LooksRare
$0.05944503+1.21%
Moonriver
$3.87+2.84%
LCX
$0.04134872-1.48%
Litentry
$0.64838441+1.22%
Rally
$0.00597857+3.75%
Reef
$0.00131203+4.38%
Ethernity
$1.49+0.42%
Polkastarter
$0.28705943+2.63%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.91+4.08%
DIA
$0.24202438+0.71%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-5.22%
Alchemix
$12.68+3.90%
Star Atlas
$0.00175235+5.69%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16482541+0.42%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04077278+1.70%
Virtua
$0.02019556+1.76%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00682067+8.92%
CLV
$0.03211588+0.94%
Travala.com
$0.45274106+1.54%
Keep3rV1
$46.64-0.09%
Enzyme
$15.15+0.61%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18772076-0.40%
BENQI
$0.00514614+0.73%
0x
$0.21596519-0.73%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000068+21.39%
Onyxcoin
$0.00073282+1.32%
Velas
$0.00717652+0.43%
Aurora
$0.04871953+0.62%
district0x
$0.02254832+6.25%
Harvest Finance
$23.87+0.56%
StaFi
$0.26316884+1.34%
MXC
$0.00591871-0.48%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00352163+1.38%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.63+0.07%
Bonk
$0.00000029+42.08%
Serum
$0.03333111+3.27%
Decentral Games
$0.01431797+1.98%
Rarible
$0.91218887+2.38%
Tamadoge
$0.00827019+3.41%
Tokemak
$0.36001394+4.57%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00789483-7.45%
Quantstamp
$0.00744873-4.14%
Augur
$0.47958998+0.18%
MOON
$0.03528026+1.01%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01243951-0.08%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04129201+0.27%
FTX Token
$1.04+0.15%
Braintrust
$0.39534781-0.55%
Pepe
$0.00000074-2.93%
BitDAO
$0.38376927-3.45%
Threshold
$0.02008104+0.07%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08484980+1.24%
Human
$0.05074848+1.26%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-5.57%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07-0.14%
Hamster
$0.00000000+10.71%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.50%
Highstreet
$1.14+2.70%
Tether
$0.99936565-0.11%
USDC
$0.99777317-0.41%
Dai
$0.99774557-0.14%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

PetroChina Completes First International Crude Oil Trade in Digital Yuan: Report

PetroChina bought 1 million barrels of crude oil settled in e-CNY at the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconOct 23, 2023 at 2:17 p.m. UTC
(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

Chinese oil and gas company PetroChina (0857) has completed the first international crude oil trade using the country's central bank digital currency (CBDC), the e-CNY, China Daily reported on Saturday.

PetroChina bought 1 million barrels of crude oil settled in e-CNY, or digital yuan, at the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX) on Oct. 18, according to the report by the Chinese Communist Party-owned newspaper.

The SHPGX did not disclose the exact value of the deal nor the seller's identity.

China's government may wish to use the e-CNY as a tool for expanding the international use of its currency, also known as the renminbi, so using it to settle purchases of major global commodities like crude oil would be one way to underpin this expansion.

While almost all the world's major economies are at least looking at developing a CBDC, China's is comfortably among the most advanced. Transactions using the currency hit 1.8 trillion yuan ($250 billion) as of the end of June, with e-CNY accounting for 0.16% of the cash in circulation.

Read More: Mastercard Deepens Tie to CBDCs as Nations Mull Issuing Digital Currencies

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.