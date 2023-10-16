Internet Computer's Dfinity Is Building Carbon Credit-Inspired Tech for Waste Management

Bitcoin
$27,260.46+1.41%
Ethereum
$1,562.48+0.50%
Binance Coin
$210.82+1.76%
XRP
$0.48629171+0.11%
Solana
$22.17+1.15%
Cardano
$0.24883434+0.65%
Dogecoin
$0.05930179-0.40%
Tron
$0.08720909+2.70%
Toncoin
$1.94-0.16%
Polkadot
$3.75+0.78%
Polygon
$0.51770322-0.27%
Litecoin
$61.73+0.17%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,271.76+1.36%
Bitcoin Cash
$217.75+1.50%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000704+0.06%
Chainlink
$7.44+1.52%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.83+0.83%
TrueUSD
$0.99989933+0.24%
Avalanche
$9.35+2.15%
Uniswap
$4.13+0.41%
Stellar
$0.10672694+1.64%
Monero
$151.18-0.89%
OKB
$43.69+1.23%
Ethereum Classic
$14.96-0.05%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.15%
Cosmos
$6.62+0.71%
Hedera
$0.04691367-0.46%
Filecoin
$3.23+0.37%
Lido DAO
$1.62+1.21%
Internet Computer
$3.17+0.34%
Cronos
$0.05233520+1.40%
Maker
$1,443.44+1.57%
Quant
$85.90-1.07%
Aptos
$4.95+0.87%
VeChain
$0.01657883-0.16%
Optimism
$1.21+1.07%
Arbitrum
$0.81326700+0.79%
NEAR Protocol
$1.03+1.59%
Aave
$64.38-0.06%
Kaspa
$0.04434736+4.47%
The Graph
$0.08208106+0.28%
Algorand
$0.09438571-0.98%
Stacks
$0.52528016+4.43%
USDD
$0.99800758-0.05%
XDC Network
$0.04759862-0.65%
MultiverseX
$25.12+4.82%
Injective Protocol
$7.80+2.39%
Render Token
$1.75+0.50%
Bitcoin SV
$33.69-0.21%
Immutable X
$0.53596393+0.94%
EOS
$0.55455647+1.84%
Tezos
$0.65433333+0.28%
Synthetix
$1.90+2.07%
Theta
$0.60069379+1.43%
The Sandbox
$0.29034572-0.13%
Axie Infinity
$4.27-0.48%
Decentraland
$0.28623311+0.08%
Fantom
$0.18488845-0.35%
GateToken
$3.69+0.73%
Kava.io
$0.59121838+0.36%
THORChain
$1.66+0.34%
NEO
$6.93+0.17%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.44%
PAX Gold
$1,913.18-0.82%
eCash
$0.00002434+1.08%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.11+5.61%
Flow
$0.44509719+2.24%
Frax Share
$5.78-0.02%
KuCoin Token
$4.41+0.08%
Klaytn
$0.12967511-1.33%
Radix
$0.03975168+0.29%
IOTA
$0.14698105-0.44%
ApeCoin
$1.07+0.31%
Chiliz
$0.05638750+1.23%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43837862-0.64%
Conflux
$0.11583110+0.05%
Rocket Pool
$19.38-4.95%
Huobi Token
$2.33+0.06%
Gala
$0.01364707+0.22%
Mina
$0.36896547+1.30%
Sui
$0.41177715+0.83%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037+0.69%
Casper
$0.03057566-0.14%
Luna Classic
$0.00005768-0.22%
dYdX
$1.87+1.12%
GMX
$35.93+0.56%
Woo Network
$0.17875559+1.06%
Wemix
$0.97021867-2.46%
Dash
$25.72+0.40%
Nexo
$0.52420608-0.49%
Zilliqa
$0.01675692+0.88%
Compound
$41.15+0.09%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17555000+1.03%
1inch Network
$0.24966288+0.65%
PancakeSwap
$1.14+2.24%
SafePal
$0.61057591-3.09%
Arweave
$3.92+0.67%
Flare
$0.00918578-0.65%
Gnosis
$93.56-0.55%
Illuvium
$39.79+0.15%
NEM
$0.02596868+1.28%
Qtum
$2.18+0.11%
Astar
$0.04259183-0.37%
Holo
$0.00125192+9.61%
Fetch.ai
$0.21290993-0.69%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.14%
Celo
$0.42439508+0.93%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.46+0.58%
Convex Finance
$2.66-0.80%
Loopring
$0.17057375+1.53%
Mask Network
$2.59+0.49%
Helium
$1.45-0.31%
SingularityNET
$0.16854289+0.51%
Oasis Network
$0.04137281+1.96%
Worldcoin
$1.52+1.25%
Ankr
$0.02011470+1.73%
Zcash
$25.25+0.45%
Band Protocol
$1.42+36.94%
Decred
$12.24+0.35%
Akash Network
$0.86548084+0.63%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.75681473+1.43%
Stepn
$0.14650855-0.73%
SEI
$0.10344339+0.64%
Aragon
$4.61-0.43%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.05+0.01%
FLOKI
$0.00001825-1.17%
IoTeX
$0.01917099+1.54%
Golem
$0.18080358+1.55%
tomiNet
$2.38+1.48%
Beldex
$0.03058138+0.00%
ICON
$0.17824452+1.59%
Livepeer
$5.79-0.05%
Yearn Finance
$5,083.36-0.97%
Ravencoin
$0.01411548-0.68%
BLUR
$0.16706488+3.06%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41570008+2.80%
Wax
$0.04892615-0.33%
Audius
$0.14455700+0.02%
Osmosis
$0.25815069+2.81%
Enjin
$0.16019923-3.19%
Merit Circle
$0.34017206+4.73%
Kusama
$17.51-0.82%
SXP
$0.27051116+0.80%
Siacoin
$0.00296937+1.14%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.43%
JasmyCoin
$0.00314387-0.37%
Waves
$1.49+0.69%
Liquity
$1.56-1.98%
Biconomy
$0.21033991+0.21%
Moonbeam
$0.18132309-0.91%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17142601+0.11%
Axelar
$0.31721775-2.88%
EthereumPoW
$1.24+1.72%
Balancer
$3.05-0.81%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29573135+1.83%
Lisk
$0.80814511+2.95%
MAGIC
$0.48129368-0.50%
Harmony
$0.00928308+0.63%
Polymath Network
$0.12570000+5.36%
TerraUSD
$0.01152116+3.85%
Kyber Network
$0.64532675+0.38%
Horizen
$7.67+2.74%
Skale
$0.02184083+0.01%
Kadena
$0.43075509-1.41%
Sushiswap
$0.55138081+0.73%
DigiByte
$0.00638750+2.69%
Gains Network
$3.11-0.41%
Status
$0.02614665+5.38%
API3
$1.05+1.80%
UMA Protocol
$1.31+0.80%
Cartesi
$0.13003129-1.98%
PlayDapp
$0.15603642+3.85%
Nervos Network
$0.00260828-1.23%
Coin98
$0.14307633+2.25%
Stargate Finance
$0.41392044-1.47%
Amp
$0.00148788+1.98%
OriginTrail
$0.21765941+2.36%
Nano
$0.60523377-0.09%
Steem
$0.18051537+3.97%
Bancor
$0.55870077+4.03%
Joe
$0.23120903+1.98%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+6.45%
Sweat Economy
$0.00977251-3.60%
Powerledger
$0.17605051+3.75%
Numeraire
$12.19+0.35%
iExec RLC
$0.99931607+3.97%
Stormx
$0.00657489+1.67%
Radiant Capital
$0.21924304+0.12%
Covalent
$0.11498481+1.95%
Marlin
$0.00873718+7.19%
Celer Network
$0.01212463+1.96%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.84-0.75%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01358307+1.31%
OMG Network
$0.47485490+7.08%
Core
$0.39652506+0.52%
Civic
$0.08054611+5.94%
Radworks
$1.29+2.51%
Celsius
$0.14594142+10.73%
Keep Network
$0.10979528-3.46%
Stella
$0.07315559+1.75%
WazirX
$0.13157702+36.80%
Syscoin
$0.08220092+0.21%
Origin Protocol
$0.11775122-1.33%
Dent
$0.00060336+1.05%
Storj
$0.40134621-0.90%
WINkLink
$0.00005985+0.43%
Request
$0.07369835-1.33%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00136541+0.20%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.68825381-1.83%
Verge
$0.00335754+1.03%
Synapse
$0.29072861+1.59%
Spell Token
$0.00044340-0.60%
Galxe
$1.17+1.19%
NKN
$0.08272806+0.40%
Gitcoin
$0.88266452+3.88%
Chromia
$0.09195793+1.22%
SPACE ID
$0.18651929-0.82%
Sun Token
$0.00551008+2.57%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.98+6.72%
Bluzelle
$0.12300078+0.66%
Secret
$0.24434943+0.24%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01429403-0.22%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-3.06%
Verasity
$0.00488283-3.57%
MetisDAO
$11.49+0.78%
Maple
$6.30+4.89%
COTI
$0.03900795-1.75%
Bifrost
$0.03527814+2.40%
Hashflow
$0.27548966-2.89%
Aergo
$0.10695272+4.55%
MOBOX
$0.21578336+2.12%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24065026+0.92%
BarnBridge
$4.76-11.45%
Ren
$0.04411289+1.32%
Adventure Gold
$0.56842582+0.84%
Badger DAO
$2.19+3.94%
Saitama
$0.00094317+8.80%
XYO Network
$0.00293516+1.07%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.55532507+0.81%
ARPA
$0.04041041-0.30%
Aavegotchi
$0.77287054+1.23%
Raydium
$0.16426233-0.79%
Gods Unchained
$0.14945863-1.19%
Acala Token
$0.04513501+0.60%
Orchid
$0.06282814+2.21%
TrueFi
$0.03449323+0.06%
Boba Network
$0.10356236-0.21%
Alien Worlds
$0.00962720+0.25%
Voyager Token
$0.11968559+0.38%
Index Chain
$0.04437644+0.97%
SuperRare
$0.05465383-0.91%
GAS
$2.31+0.98%
LCX
$0.04147725+2.89%
Moonriver
$3.87+0.09%
Litentry
$0.67919499+0.97%
RACA
$0.00009194+4.40%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00864026-0.05%
Reef
$0.00130136+2.55%
LooksRare
$0.05432284+0.95%
CEEK VR
$0.03521552+0.39%
Rally
$0.00574987+0.06%
Ethernity
$1.47+1.08%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12291076-1.72%
DIA
$0.25150423+9.76%
Polkastarter
$0.26970057-1.22%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.71-1.38%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17021903+19.91%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04175451+0.33%
Alchemix
$12.52+0.03%
Virtua
$0.02029781+3.23%
MOON
$0.22491277-2.88%
CLV
$0.03106359+2.77%
Travala.com
$0.44203506+0.98%
Keep3rV1
$45.25+0.62%
Enzyme
$15.13-5.49%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18968817+5.13%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.76%
0x
$0.22648134-8.34%
Star Atlas
$0.00144735+1.59%
BENQI
$0.00499814+0.79%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071872+0.33%
Velas
$0.00702197-1.68%
Aurora
$0.04870793+0.24%
MXC
$0.00691246+0.08%
Harvest Finance
$23.84+0.40%
district0x
$0.02031043-10.35%
StaFi
$0.25526687-0.87%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.63+0.19%
Serum
$0.03396957+5.15%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00306221+3.50%
Rarible
$0.87613733+1.77%
Decentral Games
$0.01304405-0.34%
Tamadoge
$0.00848296+6.11%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000033+3.61%
Bonk
$0.00000020+0.98%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00873408+0.87%
Quantstamp
$0.00958012-0.80%
Tokemak
$0.35787440-1.70%
Augur
$0.50910191+1.38%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01219856-2.69%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04160345+0.03%
FTX Token
$1.05+0.80%
Braintrust
$0.38861306+0.98%
Pepe
$0.00000067+2.26%
BitDAO
$0.34704160+3.90%
Threshold
$0.02325353-1.38%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08242940+1.97%
Human
$0.03982454+0.45%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+1.69%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08-1.51%
Hamster
$0.00000000+22.38%
PayPal USD
$0.99790005-0.11%
Highstreet
$1.13+0.71%
Tether
$1.000.00%
USDC
$1.00-0.11%
Dai
$0.99945515-0.10%
Internet Computer's Dfinity Is Building Carbon Credit-Inspired Tech for Waste Management

The not-for-profit foundation is working with management consultancy Roland Berger who introduced the Voluntary Recycling Credits (VRC) standard in June, which is inspired by the carbon credit market.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconOct 16, 2023 at 5:00 a.m. UTC
Recycling (Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplash)

Internet Computer blockchain (ICP) contributor the Dfinity Foundation, is developing a technology for a global standard to incentivize recycling activities.

The Swiss-based not-for-profit foundation is working with management consultancy Roland Berger, who introduced the Voluntary Recycling Credits (VRC) standard in June, inspired by the carbon credit market.

The VRC initiative aims to address global issues with the waste management sector that is contributing to climate change, the firm said in a statement, adding that out of 2 billion tons of municipal solid waste produced annually, the recycling rate is less than 10% for global plastic waste.

Read more: How Blockchain Can Transform Climate-Friendly Investment Opportunities

Dfinity will build a product on an Internet Computer for the buying, selling and trading of recycling credits that can be tracked by recyclers, waste producers and so on.

Roland Berger sees blockchain technology as a "foundational element critical for its success," thanks to its decentralized model guaranteeing "a transparent, auditable, and secure record of recycling credits and transactions," according to the statement.

Read More: IFC-Backed Carbon Opportunities Fund Uses Chia Network to Settle Tokenized Carbon Credits

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.




Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

