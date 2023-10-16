Internet Computer's Dfinity Is Building Carbon Credit-Inspired Tech for Waste Management
Internet Computer blockchain (ICP) contributor the Dfinity Foundation, is developing a technology for a global standard to incentivize recycling activities.
The Swiss-based not-for-profit foundation is working with management consultancy Roland Berger, who introduced the Voluntary Recycling Credits (VRC) standard in June, inspired by the carbon credit market.
The VRC initiative aims to address global issues with the waste management sector that is contributing to climate change, the firm said in a statement, adding that out of 2 billion tons of municipal solid waste produced annually, the recycling rate is less than 10% for global plastic waste.
Dfinity will build a product on an Internet Computer for the buying, selling and trading of recycling credits that can be tracked by recyclers, waste producers and so on.
Roland Berger sees blockchain technology as a "foundational element critical for its success," thanks to its decentralized model guaranteeing "a transparent, auditable, and secure record of recycling credits and transactions," according to the statement.
