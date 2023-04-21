Unleashing the Green Economy: How Blockchain Can Transform Climate-Friendly Investment Opportunities

The increased frequency and severity of climate-related events, such as floods and hurricanes, have exposed the limitations of traditional insurance models. Parametric insurance, which relies on predefined triggers based on measurable parameters to offer pre-specified payouts, are nontraditional but perhaps more efficient, transparent and scalable than other forms of insurance. Blockchain technology can play a pivotal role in the adoption and expansion of parametric insurance, benefiting both insurers and policyholders.