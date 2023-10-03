Coinbase’s Attempt to End SEC Lawsuit Should Be Rejected, U.S. Regulator Argues

Bitcoin
$27,312.42-0.81%
Ethereum
$1,650.33-0.53%
Binance Coin
$212.95-0.70%
XRP
$0.50990402-0.36%
Solana
$23.30+0.10%
Cardano
$0.25819264+0.07%
Dogecoin
$0.06159866-0.78%
Tron
$0.08955189+2.46%
Toncoin
$2.04-0.08%
Polygon
$0.56898544+3.17%
Polkadot
$4.07-1.26%
Litecoin
$65.37-0.48%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,551.71-0.56%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.77-6.38%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000726-0.37%
Chainlink
$7.38-1.04%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.73+1.58%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.21%
Avalanche
$9.46+1.64%
Uniswap
$4.35-2.79%
Stellar
$0.11127920+0.06%
Monero
$147.09+0.80%
OKB
$43.07+0.56%
Ethereum Classic
$15.77-2.48%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.11%
Cosmos
$7.03-1.50%
Hedera
$0.04998024-0.34%
Filecoin
$3.32-1.13%
Lido DAO
$1.58+1.15%
Internet Computer
$3.13-0.02%
Cronos
$0.05022447-0.81%
Maker
$1,426.97-1.01%
Quant
$87.88-0.81%
Aptos
$5.36-1.41%
VeChain
$0.01690439+0.10%
Arbitrum
$0.90935597-2.36%
Optimism
$1.31-5.39%
NEAR Protocol
$1.10-1.44%
Kaspa
$0.05042870+0.93%
Aave
$65.01-6.14%
The Graph
$0.08849364+0.07%
Algorand
$0.10164181+0.40%
USDD
$0.99821157+0.09%
Bitcoin SV
$36.90-5.29%
Stacks
$0.49655927-3.70%
XDC Network
$0.05016159-2.38%
Immutable X
$0.57217878-1.29%
Synthetix
$2.04-1.34%
EOS
$0.58789075+0.75%
MultiverseX
$24.60-1.19%
Theta
$0.63562919+0.82%
Tezos
$0.66909399-1.17%
The Sandbox
$0.30165175-1.16%
Injective Protocol
$7.44-1.81%
Render Token
$1.66-2.22%
Axie Infinity
$4.56-0.49%
THORChain
$1.99-1.47%
Radix
$0.05682123+0.21%
Fantom
$0.19950536+0.32%
Decentraland
$0.30257831-2.53%
GateToken
$3.75-0.70%
NEO
$7.21-1.67%
Kava.io
$0.62126488-1.44%
eCash
$0.00002531-5.56%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+0.26%
Flow
$0.44593768-1.35%
PAX Gold
$1,831.73-0.54%
KuCoin Token
$4.57-1.10%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48516465-2.52%
ApeCoin
$1.15-1.81%
Chiliz
$0.06075952-2.28%
Rocket Pool
$21.23-3.10%
Frax Share
$5.57+2.04%
Gala
$0.01545809+4.64%
IOTA
$0.15098648+0.18%
Sui
$0.45291211-2.89%
Huobi Token
$2.39-0.62%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-0.19%
Mina
$0.37331567-1.55%
Klaytn
$0.11391041-0.58%
Casper
$0.03155858-1.32%
dYdX
$2.03-1.16%
GMX
$39.13-2.00%
Luna Classic
$0.00006024-1.93%
Wemix
$1.05+0.69%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.78721053-0.51%
Dash
$27.04-0.91%
Woo Network
$0.17558866-1.12%
Nexo
$0.54893522-2.23%
Compound
$44.59-3.19%
Zilliqa
$0.01701025-1.47%
Conflux
$0.13580063+2.69%
Arweave
$4.17-3.25%
1inch Network
$0.26134481-3.20%
Flare
$0.01080295-0.82%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17505546-0.52%
PancakeSwap
$1.19-4.16%
Gnosis
$99.90-1.44%
Astar
$0.04734433-2.21%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99162079+0.20%
SafePal
$0.58050457+0.40%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.63-2.29%
Qtum
$2.24-2.10%
NEM
$0.02605184-1.72%
Convex Finance
$2.88-3.51%
Illuvium
$39.41-1.90%
Fetch.ai
$0.21859962-1.96%
Celo
$0.44168679-1.94%
Loopring
$0.17869245-2.58%
SingularityNET
$0.17991732-3.80%
Mask Network
$2.69-5.03%
Enjin
$0.21317135-2.32%
tomiNet
$2.85-3.25%
Zcash
$26.77-1.74%
SEI
$0.11653681-2.88%
Oasis Network
$0.04130552-0.91%
Worldcoin
$1.55-5.51%
Decred
$13.16-3.24%
Helium
$1.42-3.51%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.79-0.68%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.79645450-0.66%
Aragon
$4.92-1.54%
Ankr
$0.01956366-1.48%
Akash Network
$0.87685173-0.22%
Osmosis
$0.30696662-0.80%
Stepn
$0.15566024-0.47%
Golem
$0.18451049+2.84%
Holo
$0.00102549-1.15%
Ravencoin
$0.01504480-2.20%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.45522105-3.03%
FLOKI
$0.00001775-6.77%
Livepeer
$6.03-9.49%
Yearn Finance
$5,203.59-1.95%
Beldex
$0.03077203+1.88%
Kusama
$18.90-1.85%
BLUR
$0.17361703-5.30%
ICON
$0.17337868-0.72%
Audius
$0.14714426-0.73%
SXP
$0.28050676-1.27%
Biconomy
$0.24266969+3.59%
JasmyCoin
$0.00332013-1.00%
Moonbeam
$0.21135930-5.08%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.75%
Siacoin
$0.00305053-0.27%
IoTeX
$0.01660831-3.47%
Merit Circle
$0.33731405-7.17%
Waves
$1.54-0.82%
Band Protocol
$1.12-1.96%
EthereumPoW
$1.34-0.81%
Wax
$0.04266292-0.62%
Axelar
$0.34006019-0.52%
Balancer
$3.25-1.82%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30789454-2.07%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16101713-0.44%
MAGIC
$0.54027569-3.19%
Kyber Network
$0.66356550-2.51%
TerraUSD
$0.01226985-1.53%
Kadena
$0.47247945-0.51%
Harmony
$0.00946525-3.13%
Sushiswap
$0.58811465-0.97%
Lisk
$0.75712495+0.39%
Horizen
$7.62-6.54%
Polymath Network
$0.11990000-5.81%
Skale
$0.02149212-2.91%
Gains Network
$3.13-8.22%
DigiByte
$0.00624927-2.82%
UMA Protocol
$1.37-2.07%
API3
$1.06-5.41%
Liquity
$1.06-0.55%
Cartesi
$0.12962081-1.92%
Stargate Finance
$0.45481102-2.35%
Amp
$0.00164670+0.96%
Status
$0.02330001+0.15%
OriginTrail
$0.23842769-2.37%
PlayDapp
$0.15748977+3.95%
Nervos Network
$0.00267345-2.16%
Coin98
$0.14540305-2.24%
Joe
$0.24824316-1.88%
Nano
$0.63100311-0.32%
Steem
$0.17766996+1.26%
Numeraire
$12.61-3.69%
Sweat Economy
$0.00977310-3.29%
Radiant Capital
$0.22947837-9.09%
iExec RLC
$1.03-0.93%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01478599-0.36%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.89%
Celer Network
$0.01275178+3.00%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99-1.39%
Stormx
$0.00643900-4.57%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00167041+16.07%
Marlin
$0.00824679-2.43%
OMG Network
$0.47225039-4.75%
Powerledger
$0.15404900+0.25%
Radworks
$1.33-1.36%
Verasity
$0.00644323+14.37%
Core
$0.40496546+4.19%
Civic
$0.08171316+7.45%
Celsius
$0.15324905-8.49%
Origin Protocol
$0.12702415-10.50%
Storj
$0.44063298-8.92%
Stella
$0.07628540-0.63%
Covalent
$0.10228287-3.99%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+1.24%
Syscoin
$0.08510311-2.52%
WINkLink
$0.00006306+0.47%
Bluzelle
$0.14245336-5.84%
Spell Token
$0.00047976-2.13%
Synapse
$0.31042589-2.37%
Chromia
$0.10103452-1.78%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.72463022-1.68%
Dent
$0.00060976-1.82%
Hashflow
$0.32946643-1.16%
Bancor
$0.39728950-0.80%
Gitcoin
$0.93700961-4.76%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01583506-1.65%
Verge
$0.00342566-5.40%
MetisDAO
$12.93-4.22%
NKN
$0.08618143-1.37%
SPACE ID
$0.19543134-4.37%
Galxe
$1.20-2.24%
Secret
$0.25780137+2.32%
Sun Token
$0.00561336+0.11%
MOBOX
$0.24560851-0.11%
COTI
$0.04111817-1.12%
Bifrost
$0.03710340-2.50%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.84-1.80%
Request
$0.06339717-3.63%
Keep Network
$0.08714484-2.44%
Aergo
$0.10407956+1.06%
Maple
$5.83+3.20%
Ren
$0.04564166-2.69%
Raydium
$0.19521940+11.57%
Adventure Gold
$0.57370516-2.70%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60572040-3.37%
WazirX
$0.09517449-0.81%
Acala Token
$0.05160507-9.10%
ARPA
$0.04351668-1.19%
TrueFi
$0.04002214-2.68%
Badger DAO
$2.14-2.30%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22974452-4.97%
XYO Network
$0.00293061+0.12%
Aavegotchi
$0.79336058-1.74%
Boba Network
$0.11380991+1.91%
Orchid
$0.06626362-4.76%
Gods Unchained
$0.15440572-1.49%
SuperRare
$0.06060263+0.19%
Saitama
$0.00084056-0.35%
Alien Worlds
$0.01010720-0.28%
Index Chain
$0.04727916-4.30%
Voyager Token
$0.12128887+1.26%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00998216-1.04%
Litentry
$0.72980602+1.68%
Moonriver
$4.00-0.57%
GAS
$2.36-1.04%
Rally
$0.00617447-3.10%
Reef
$0.00135571-2.48%
RACA
$0.00009196-1.50%
LooksRare
$0.05657566+3.96%
LCX
$0.03960193-4.10%
CEEK VR
$0.03672461-0.82%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04939474+6.63%
Ethernity
$1.53-0.98%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12401732-0.38%
DIA
$0.25328959-1.14%
MOON
$0.25737973-4.88%
Polkastarter
$0.27559844+0.25%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76-4.03%
Alchemix
$12.33-0.84%
Travala.com
$0.46005705-2.51%
CLV
$0.03186237-4.35%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.20400747-1.79%
Enzyme
$15.58+0.82%
Keep3rV1
$45.22-2.47%
Virtua
$0.02051303+1.51%
BENQI
$0.00527096+0.13%
BarnBridge
$2.25-0.38%
Star Atlas
$0.00145672-0.85%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13475673-0.94%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075888-0.31%
Velas
$0.00756137-2.77%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-3.91%
MXC
$0.00765162-2.48%
Aurora
$0.05163364-0.41%
0x
$0.18647099-2.25%
district0x
$0.02267741+4.79%
Serum
$0.04211933+18.09%
StaFi
$0.27640982-1.82%
Harvest Finance
$22.55-1.40%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.77-1.79%
Decentral Games
$0.01848487+1.37%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00305978-1.08%
Rarible
$0.89040303-1.36%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000037-6.09%
Bonk
$0.00000021+2.16%
Tamadoge
$0.00848000-0.21%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00886992-4.78%
Quantstamp
$0.00985322-1.91%
Tokemak
$0.33840530-5.72%
Augur
$0.59031155-0.37%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01389742-0.35%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04412902+2.12%
FTX Token
$1.20+2.59%
Braintrust
$0.32333348+1.68%
Pepe
$0.00000072-3.02%
BitDAO
$0.40881888-9.93%
Threshold
$0.01825785-2.88%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09040272-4.69%
Human
$0.04409909-4.39%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.22%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.13+0.58%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.13%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.59%
Highstreet
$1.25-3.72%
Tether
$0.99994469-0.01%
USDC
$1.00+0.12%
Dai
$1.00-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Coinbase’s Attempt to End SEC Lawsuit Should Be Rejected, U.S. Regulator Argues

“To distract from the fatal flaws in its legal arguments, Coinbase cries foul and seeks to blame the SEC for its current legal predicament,” the SEC said in a Tuesday court filing.

By Nick Baker
AccessTimeIconOct 3, 2023 at 9:43 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 3, 2023 at 10:13 p.m. UTC
SEC Chair Gary Gensler (House Financial Services Committee)

SEC Chair Gary Gensler (House Financial Services Committee)

  • The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a motion asking that a federal judge rebuff arguments from crypto exchange Coinbase.
  • The debate hinges on how the judge might decide the proper way for interpreting the key precedent in securities law known as the Howey test.

U.S. regulators argued Tuesday that Coinbase Inc.’s attempt to toss out the securities law violation it faces should be rejected, asserting the crypto exchange’s justification contains “fatal flaws.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Coinbase (COIN) in June, saying the U.S.-based company failed to register as a securities exchange with the markets regulator. Coinbase has tried to get that case dismissed, asking the judge to make a pre-trial ruling that crypto changing hands isn't the same as an investment contract.

That should be ignored, the SEC said in a filing Tuesday. At stake is the court’s eventual interpretation of who is getting the so-called Howey test right: Coinbase, with its narrower view, or the SEC, which says Howey is meant to be flexible and widely interpreted when it defines a security that must be regulated by the SEC.

“This case turns on whether Coinbase intermediated transactions in ‘investment contracts’ and whether customers on Coinbase’s trading platform therefore were entitled to the protections afforded by the federal securities laws that require intermediaries of securities transactions to register with the SEC,” the regulator said.

Coinbase has argued that crypto trades don’t meet this definition of an investment contract, because no actual contract is established in a transaction.

“No court ever has held a formal contract is a prerequisite,” the SEC argued in its motion.

Coinbase's chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, called the SEC's contentions "same old, same old" in posts on X.com, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“The assets we list on our platform are not securities and are not within the SEC’s jurisdiction,” Grewal said. “Court decisions over the past several months have made that plain.”

The SEC has a different view.

“To distract from the fatal flaws in its legal arguments, Coinbase cries foul and seeks to blame the SEC for its current legal predicament,” the SEC said Tuesday. “It contends the SEC blessed Coinbase’s violative conduct when Coinbase went public, that SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s answer to a question at a Congressional hearing (which Coinbase distorts) controls this Court’s application of the federal securities laws, and that the SEC in any case lacks authority to regulate securities transactions that involve crypto assets.”

The U.S. securities regulator also pushed back on the argument that just because the agency allowed Coinbase to go public wasn’t an automatic endorsement that the trading on that platform conformed to securities laws.

“This lawsuit cannot really come as a surprise to Coinbase. It has known all along that a crypto asset bought and sold on its trading platform is a security if it meets the Howey test,” the court ruling that clarified the legal regime around what is and isn’t an investment contract.

UPDATE (October 3, 2023, 22:13 UTC): Adds response from Coinbase's chief legal officer.

Edited by Jesse Hamilton.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nick Baker
Nick Baker

Nick Baker is CoinDesk’s deputy editor-in-chief. He owns less than $1,000 combined of BTC and ETH.

Follow @inkbacker on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.