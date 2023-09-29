Coinbase Attempts to Plug Void in Crypto Perpetuals Left by FTX

Binance currently dominates the crypto market in terms of trading volume. Its spot market has racked up $6 billion in volume compared to Coinbase's $1.2 billion, for derivatives, meanwhile, Binance generated $32 billion in trading volume over the past 24-hours, equating to around $9.6 million in daily revenue from trading fees. If Coinbase can capture a portion of this market, it has the potential to continue its streak of beating revenue estimates.