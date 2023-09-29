Circle Rolls Out Open-Source Protocol to Help Build Tokenized Credit Markets

Bitcoin
$27,019.57+1.94%
Ethereum
$1,674.63+3.06%
Binance Coin
$216.33+1.21%
XRP
$0.52923868+5.81%
Cardano
$0.25293685+2.81%
Dogecoin
$0.06199143+1.02%
Solana
$20.21+5.24%
Tron
$0.08876497+3.97%
Toncoin
$2.26+0.62%
Polkadot
$4.11+0.99%
Polygon
$0.52734347+2.17%
Litecoin
$65.79+2.96%
Bitcoin Cash
$232.31-0.83%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,210.83+2.18%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000736+1.56%
Chainlink
$7.78+0.35%
TrueUSD
$0.99769479+0.04%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.66-0.08%
Uniswap
$4.46+3.35%
Avalanche
$9.31+1.05%
Stellar
$0.11604646+2.75%
Monero
$145.78+0.11%
OKB
$43.22+0.68%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.06%
Ethereum Classic
$15.83+1.44%
Cosmos
$7.03-0.19%
Hedera
$0.05039434+1.13%
Filecoin
$3.33+1.21%
Lido DAO
$1.61+4.58%
Internet Computer
$3.15+4.68%
Cronos
$0.05050521+1.00%
Quant
$90.63+0.86%
Maker
$1,459.49-3.76%
Aptos
$5.51+3.32%
VeChain
$0.01687424+1.59%
Arbitrum
$0.90060302+7.49%
Optimism
$1.33+2.61%
NEAR Protocol
$1.11+1.91%
Kaspa
$0.04891626+4.31%
Aave
$66.15+4.90%
The Graph
$0.08782416+2.10%
Algorand
$0.10039980+4.33%
USDD
$0.99711227-0.14%
XDC Network
$0.04917005-1.70%
Synthetix
$2.07+2.81%
Stacks
$0.47496333-0.12%
Immutable X
$0.56443257-0.75%
MultiverseX
$25.08+2.79%
EOS
$0.57572155+1.79%
The Sandbox
$0.31197906+2.90%
Tezos
$0.67466667+2.38%
Theta
$0.63712213+0.02%
Injective Protocol
$7.51+6.06%
Bitcoin SV
$31.49-0.82%
Radix
$0.05882993-7.80%
THORChain
$1.98+5.15%
Axie Infinity
$4.52+1.31%
Render Token
$1.53+1.39%
Decentraland
$0.30269124+2.42%
Fantom
$0.19180891+2.49%
NEO
$7.36+0.70%
GateToken
$3.75-1.97%
Kava.io
$0.63247012+0.96%
Paxos Dollar
$1.02+1.18%
eCash
$0.00002470-0.21%
Flow
$0.45538428+1.41%
PAX Gold
$1,882.35+0.06%
Curve DAO Token
$0.52614059+1.76%
Frax Share
$6.01+3.12%
ApeCoin
$1.21+3.94%
KuCoin Token
$4.60+0.50%
Rocket Pool
$21.97+0.06%
IOTA
$0.15097749-1.01%
Chiliz
$0.06010811+2.71%
Huobi Token
$2.45+0.06%
Gala
$0.01437178+6.32%
Sui
$0.47902960+8.36%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+2.09%
Mina
$0.37641376+0.23%
Klaytn
$0.11448177+1.38%
Luna Classic
$0.00006203-4.03%
Casper
$0.03130605+1.10%
GMX
$37.89+2.12%
dYdX
$1.94+1.45%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.78367074+3.04%
Compound
$47.01+1.62%
Dash
$27.23+1.39%
Wemix
$0.97713346+7.99%
Nexo
$0.55222584+0.92%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.44%
Woo Network
$0.17046088+2.56%
Zilliqa
$0.01732796+1.39%
Arweave
$4.26+2.04%
1inch Network
$0.26859133-0.20%
Conflux
$0.12801527+3.90%
Gnosis
$103.64+3.28%
PancakeSwap
$1.18+1.53%
Flare
$0.01096952+2.12%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17500033+2.60%
Astar
$0.04868863+1.91%
Convex Finance
$3.11+0.72%
Illuvium
$40.53+3.24%
SafePal
$0.56120293-1.16%
Qtum
$2.25+0.32%
NEM
$0.02616754+2.72%
tomiNet
$3.14-2.42%
Celo
$0.45244108+0.51%
SingularityNET
$0.18509772+2.91%
Fetch.ai
$0.21843495+1.05%
Worldcoin
$1.71-7.89%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.85+0.20%
Enjin
$0.22402951+1.70%
SEI
$0.12220127+2.63%
Mask Network
$2.68+1.48%
Loopring
$0.17474573+0.36%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.85036090-0.80%
Decred
$13.60-0.15%
Zcash
$26.69+2.83%
Oasis Network
$0.04154861+0.32%
Helium
$1.44+0.89%
Aragon
$5.16+1.14%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.62+1.11%
Osmosis
$0.31704703+1.55%
Ankr
$0.01958972+2.17%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.48746772-6.31%
Stepn
$0.15633132+2.73%
Holo
$0.00104998+1.24%
Beldex
$0.03314448-0.25%
Ravencoin
$0.01541713+2.63%
Akash Network
$0.83425559+2.77%
Golem
$0.17855522+1.49%
Moonbeam
$0.23629481-0.71%
Yearn Finance
$5,211.66+0.68%
JasmyCoin
$0.00355085+0.23%
BLUR
$0.17723690+3.67%
Kusama
$18.87+0.94%
ICON
$0.17496192+1.88%
SXP
$0.28836333-1.40%
Biconomy
$0.25243664-8.01%
Audius
$0.14829217+1.42%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+1.06%
Livepeer
$5.63+0.93%
FLOKI
$0.00001641+3.90%
Merit Circle
$0.34217124-3.79%
Siacoin
$0.00303848-0.11%
Waves
$1.54+0.94%
Band Protocol
$1.11-2.80%
Balancer
$3.36+2.10%
EthereumPoW
$1.34+1.19%
IoTeX
$0.01522817+1.74%
Axelar
$0.34443291+0.70%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32145365+0.46%
Wax
$0.04117208+0.09%
MAGIC
$0.54487568+4.44%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16118461+0.47%
Kyber Network
$0.69796632-3.37%
TerraUSD
$0.01279687-2.33%
Harmony
$0.00970301+1.43%
Kadena
$0.47432007+0.53%
Sushiswap
$0.59580985+2.08%
Horizen
$7.85-0.89%
Lisk
$0.74933784-0.74%
API3
$1.12-3.08%
UMA Protocol
$1.44+1.32%
Polymath Network
$0.11720000+0.17%
DigiByte
$0.00629237-0.16%
Skale
$0.02199716-0.50%
Gains Network
$3.33+1.01%
Stargate Finance
$0.46589857+2.36%
Status
$0.02381239+2.73%
Cartesi
$0.12789443+0.55%
Amp
$0.00164160-0.44%
Nervos Network
$0.00272208+0.50%
OriginTrail
$0.23319162+1.82%
Joe
$0.26061576+6.14%
Coin98
$0.14858586-0.12%
Liquity
$0.93361854+0.12%
PlayDapp
$0.14976666+0.44%
Nano
$0.63941541+1.65%
Steem
$0.17532697+1.55%
Radiant Capital
$0.23883174+2.37%
Numeraire
$12.53+0.28%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01526128+0.42%
Stormx
$0.00677105-4.14%
Sweat Economy
$0.00935865+3.94%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+3.19%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.03+1.22%
iExec RLC
$0.99540451+1.44%
Celer Network
$0.01221817-1.89%
Marlin
$0.00850721+2.27%
OMG Network
$0.48164459-5.62%
Radworks
$1.34-0.32%
Core
$0.41145382+0.11%
Powerledger
$0.15429372-1.01%
Stella
$0.07773906+2.91%
Celsius
$0.14928261-0.81%
Bluzelle
$0.14817637-4.15%
Civic
$0.07757727-0.56%
Syscoin
$0.08645191+1.87%
MetisDAO
$14.14+0.07%
WINkLink
$0.00006310+3.66%
Galxe
$1.30-1.96%
Synapse
$0.31720194+3.25%
Spell Token
$0.00048744-1.15%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-0.63%
Verge
$0.00364386+2.14%
Storj
$0.41598474+4.24%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00143593+0.87%
Covalent
$0.09667151+14.96%
Hashflow
$0.33480012+3.56%
Bancor
$0.40439510+0.55%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01613826+1.01%
Dent
$0.00060444+1.48%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.73114338+1.69%
SPACE ID
$0.19907803+1.48%
NKN
$0.08674554+2.08%
Gitcoin
$0.91498282+3.62%
Chromia
$0.09558887+0.15%
Sun Token
$0.00576506+5.24%
Secret
$0.24654804+0.04%
COTI
$0.04122986+0.66%
Bifrost
$0.03642560+0.67%
Adventure Gold
$0.64954631-21.03%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.88-0.22%
Request
$0.06465997+0.41%
MOBOX
$0.23335211+1.49%
Ren
$0.04879652+1.61%
Keep Network
$0.08861426+4.01%
Origin Protocol
$0.09378519+3.05%
Aergo
$0.10319722+1.33%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.61172970+3.27%
WazirX
$0.09706950+3.11%
Badger DAO
$2.22+4.81%
Verasity
$0.00428698+12.18%
Maple
$5.50+1.33%
ARPA
$0.04316891+0.37%
Acala Token
$0.04927538+0.59%
Aavegotchi
$0.79608911+0.11%
XYO Network
$0.00290947+1.40%
Raydium
$0.17126169+1.96%
Saitama
$0.00088314+14.70%
Gods Unchained
$0.15762933+0.50%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21009008+1.30%
TrueFi
$0.03626041+3.91%
Boba Network
$0.11121084+1.81%
Index Chain
$0.04926483-0.63%
SuperRare
$0.06050763+0.47%
Alien Worlds
$0.01011329+0.78%
Orchid
$0.06268674-0.58%
Voyager Token
$0.12150944+3.03%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01007725+0.13%
Moonriver
$4.08-1.08%
GAS
$2.39+0.56%
RACA
$0.00009320+0.57%
Litentry
$0.66890727+1.10%
Rally
$0.00619047-6.21%
CEEK VR
$0.03697732+0.30%
Reef
$0.00131366+0.02%
LCX
$0.03848698-3.76%
Ethernity
$1.55+1.48%
MOON
$0.27515584-1.48%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12691121+0.49%
Polkastarter
$0.28383352+0.20%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.94+0.56%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04596375-3.17%
DIA
$0.25042308-0.93%
LooksRare
$0.04928019+3.15%
Alchemix
$12.70-2.15%
CLV
$0.03325595-0.96%
Travala.com
$0.46868526+0.24%
Keep3rV1
$47.75+0.89%
Enzyme
$15.77-4.04%
Virtua
$0.02027500-2.23%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18698127-2.41%
BarnBridge
$2.27-0.66%
BENQI
$0.00525257+0.92%
Star Atlas
$0.00146815+0.50%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13457293+1.58%
MXC
$0.00825911-0.97%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075322-0.21%
Velas
$0.00778450+0.20%
0x
$0.19895965+4.36%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+3.86%
Aurora
$0.05086351-0.79%
district0x
$0.02312035-2.45%
StaFi
$0.29121419-0.61%
Harvest Finance
$23.07+0.27%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.80+0.76%
Serum
$0.03400228+2.73%
Decentral Games
$0.01618266+5.45%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00282468+0.09%
Rarible
$0.89710584+0.50%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000042+1.88%
Tamadoge
$0.00850985-5.90%
Bonk
$0.00000020+3.48%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00942726+6.73%
Quantstamp
$0.01008809-0.57%
Tokemak
$0.35768939+0.96%
Augur
$0.59040343+3.24%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01320308+0.76%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04390648+2.02%
FTX Token
$1.14-0.49%
Braintrust
$0.32079290+2.52%
Pepe
$0.00000079+10.34%
BitDAO
$0.41652872+8.06%
Threshold
$0.01817715+1.48%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08494999+1.12%
Human
$0.05044620-0.07%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.96%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-0.58%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.39%
PayPal USD
$1.02+0.25%
Highstreet
$1.26+1.66%
Tether
$0.99993806+0.10%
USDC
$1.00+0.04%
Dai
$1.00+0.05%
Finance

Circle Rolls Out Open-Source Protocol to Help Build Tokenized Credit Markets

Perimeter Protocol is the first development of Circle Research, the company's new open-source development division.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconSep 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
Circle rolls out open-source protocol (Sandali Handagama/ CoinDesk)

Circle rolls out open-source protocol (Sandali Handagama/ CoinDesk)

Stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Financial on Friday rolled out a smart contract codebase called Perimeter Protocol that aims to serve as an open-source foundation to build tokenized credit markets.

The company said in a blog post that Perimeter can support a variety of credit use cases, including invoice factoring, payroll advances, instant settlement for merchants and credit trading for institutional investors. Its white paper is publicly available and developers can freely copy the codebase and build products on top of it.

The protocol also marks the first release of Circle Research, the company’s new division dedicated to open-source development.

The release came as bringing traditional financial instruments such as credit to blockchain-based applications – often referred to as tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) – is gaining steam. Tokenization could disrupt the existing financial plumbing by creating a more efficient and transparent system, a Bank of America (BAC) report said. Bernstein forecasted that tokenized assets could grow to a 5 trillion market in the next five years.

Read more: Banking Giants Abuzz About Tokenization of Real-World Assets as DeFi Craves Collateral

Stablecoins are a key piece of plumbing for blockchain-based lending markets to settle transactions. Facilitating tokenization efforts and the development of decentralized finance (DeFi) credit platforms could help Circle grow the utility of its $26 billion USDC and euro-pegged token EURC.

“We’ve seen the great utility stablecoins and USDC have brought to developers, corporations, end-users and more across an array of use cases, including for global lending markets within DeFi,” the company said in a blog post. “However, for new entrants to participate in these markets, the ability to securely unlock credit on-chain through safe standards and underwriting, represents a significant barrier to entry.”

Institutional DeFi platform OpenTrade’s yield-generating tokenized U.S. Treasury pool was the first offering to be developed using Perimeter.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

