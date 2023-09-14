Bitcoin
Genesis Has Ceased All Crypto Trading Services: Spokesperson

Company was hit hard by the collapses of Three Arrows Capital and FTX.

By Nick Baker
AccessTimeIconSep 14, 2023 at 4:11 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 14, 2023 at 6:38 p.m. UTC
A Genesis booth at the FTX conference in the Bahamas (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

A Genesis booth at the FTX conference in the Bahamas (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Genesis, the crypto-trading business walloped by last year’s collapse of Three Arrows Capital and FTX, has ceased all trading operations, according to a spokesperson.

It emerged last week that the company was shutting its U.S. desk, but the international spot and derivatives trading operations are also closing, the spokesperson said.

“Genesis has decided to stop offering digital asset spot and derivatives trading through GGC International, Ltd. (GGCI),” the statement reads. “This decision was made voluntarily and for business reasons. With this termination of services from GGCI, Genesis no longer offers trading services through any of its business entities.”

Genesis is, like CoinDesk, owned by Digital Currency Group.

When Genesis’ lending division filed for bankruptcy protection in January, the trading business was kept out of that process. But industry conditions have worsened since then. Genesis was a major player before the trouble began last year, providing trading services to institutional clients.

Read more: Coinbase Creates New Crypto Lending Service Geared Toward Large Investors

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nick Baker
Nick Baker

Nick Baker is CoinDesk’s deputy editor-in-chief. He owns less than $1,000 combined of BTC and ETH.

Follow @inkbacker on Twitter

