Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures Leads $15M Fundraising in Swiss Fintech GenTwo
The firm plans to use the funding to grow internationally and develop the company’s financial engineering platform.
GenTwo, a fintech platform that specializes in securitization, raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by hedge fund luminary Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures, the company said on its website.
The Zurich-based firm plans to use the funding to grow internationally and to develop its financial engineering platform.
The company’s PRO platform lets investors securitize and bring to market any asset or investment strategy in the form of a bankable security. It allows for non-bankable assets including real estate, fine art or digital assets to be made accessible to all investors.
Pete Casella, senior partner and co-head of fintech investments at Point72 Ventures, also joins GenTwo’s board of directors, the firm said.
Point72 Ventures is a global venture capital fund, based in New York and Menlo Park in California. Its investments range from $250,000 to $50 million, and it invests from pre-seed to pre-IPO.
