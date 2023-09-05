Bitcoin
Coinbase Creates New Crypto Lending Service Geared Toward Large Investors

Coinbase (COIN) raised $57 million for the platform as of Sept. 1, according to an SEC filing.

By Nick Baker
AccessTimeIconSep 5, 2023 at 8:34 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 5, 2023 at 9:11 p.m. UTC
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (Coinbase)

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (Coinbase)

Coinbase (COIN) has created a new crypto lending service in the U.S. for institutional clients, helping fill the void left by the blowups of firms like Genesis and BlockFi.

The platform was quietly revealed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Sept. 1, which showed $57 million had already been raised for the program.

According to a person familiar with the matter, clients can lend Coinbase money – predominantly crypto assets – and get collateral exceeding the value of the loan. Such overcollateralization acts as a safeguard from disaster.

Coinbase can then turn around and make secured loans to institutional trading clients – akin to the prime brokerage service banks provide in traditional finance, the person familiar said.

Genesis and BlockFi provided similar lending services in the U.S., but suffered massive losses last year that drove them, fully or in part, into bankruptcy court.

The new service differs from the controversial Lend program that Coinbase canceled in 2021. That was pitched at retail customers, and SEC officials objected. This latest lending service is instead geared toward institutions, which means regulation is less onerous – on the presumption large investors have the sophistication to handle it.

"With this service, institutions can choose to lend digital assets to Coinbase under standardized terms in a product that qualifies for a Regulation D exemption," a Coinbase spokesperson said in a statement. "Coinbase is working to update the financial system that was built over 100 years ago, leveraging crypto to provide people with more economic freedom and opportunity. To advance this purpose, Coinbase is building the most trusted crypto products and services, and supporting other builders to bring 1 billion people into crypto."

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nick Baker
Nick Baker

Nick Baker is CoinDesk’s deputy editor-in-chief. He owns less than $1,000 combined of BTC and ETH.

