BitGo Signs Strategic Agreement With Korean Heavyweight Hana Bank
The Californian company will develop custody services and security solutions, local media reported.
KOREA BLOCKCHAIN WEEK, SEOUL — BitGo, a crypto custodian based in California, has signed a strategic business agreement with South Korean commercial bank Hana Bank, BitGo said at Korea Blockchain Week on Tuesday.
The announcement comes three weeks after BitGo raised $100 million at a valuation of $1.75 billion.
Hana Bank has $448 billion in assets under management and has shown interest in digital assets in the past, with reports stating that the bank is “actively participating” in the Bank of Korea's ongoing central bank digital currency (CBDC) Proof of Concept project.
BitGo also plans to open an office in Korea in the second half of next year after preparing necessary licenses to abide by local regulations.
Neither BitGo or Hana Bank immediately responded to CoinDesk's request for comment.
