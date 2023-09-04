Bitcoin
Finance

Binance's Head of Product Departs as Executive Exodus Gathers Steam

Mayur Kamat's departure follows those of Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann, Senior Director of Investigations Matthew Price, SVP for Compliance Steven Christie and Asia-Pacific Head Leon Foong.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconSep 4, 2023 at 8:58 a.m. UTC
Updated Sep 4, 2023 at 10:25 a.m. UTC
(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Binance has seen another senior executive depart the company, with Global Product Lead Mayur Kamat heading for the door after almost a year and a half at the cryptocurrency exchange.

"We can confirm that Mayur has stepped down from his role as product lead," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We are grateful to him for helping guide Binance through some of our most explosive growth and we wish him the very best."

A former vice president of product at travel agent Agoda, Kamat joined Binance in April 2022.

Kamat's departure follows those of Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann, Senior Director of Investigations Matthew Price and SVP for Compliance Steven Christie, who left the company in early July. Leon Foong, head of Asia-Pacific, resigned last week, Bloomberg reported Aug. 31.

Their departures were linked to the way founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao responded to the investigation of Binance by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to reports. CZ described the reports as "FUD" (fear, uncertainty and doubt).

Kamat's departure was reported earlier by The Block.

Read More: Binance to Shut Down Crypto Payments Service Amid Refocus On Core Products

UPDATE (Sept. 4, 10:25 UTC): Adds Foong's departure in fifth paragraph.

Edited by Oliver Knight.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3.

