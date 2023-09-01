Robinhood to Buy Back Sam Bankman-Fried's Stake for $605.7M
The 55 million HOOD shares were owned by Sam Bankman-Fried and fellow FTX co-founder Gary Wang through Emergent Fidelity Technologies
Popular trading platform Robinhood (HOOD) has agreed with the United States Marshal Service (USMS) to buy back $605.7 million in stock previously owned by Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
The U.S. government seized the 55 million HOOD shares owned by Bankman-Fried and fellow FTX co-founder Gary Wang through Emergent Fidelity Technologies holding company around the start of this year.
The share repurchase agreement was approved by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Aug. 28, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Filing dated Aug. 30.
Robinhood shares climbed around 3% to $11.21 during the early Friday trading session.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.