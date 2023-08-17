How Is Tokenization Impacting Investing?

Despite all the potential benefits of tokenization, we are still at an early stage of development. Current tokenized products are all issued and traded within a walled garden, i.e., on a specific tokenization platform, which hinders wider adoption. Regulatory clarity on the legal status and classification of these tokenized assets is crucial in determining where and how they can be issued and traded. Market infrastructure also needs to be developed to facilitate trading across different platforms. More importantly, investors’ asset allocation model needs to evolve to embrace the possibility of allocating to real world assets. But, just like how ETFs democratized investing, tokenization is both a technological and financial innovation that could democratize alternative investments and open up many more opportunities for end investors to optimize their portfolios.