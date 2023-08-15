Binance to Shut Down Crypto Payments Service Amid Refocus On Core Products

Bitcoin
$29,149.80-0.61%
Ethereum
$1,822.81-0.95%
Binance Coin
$236.01-1.75%
XRP
$0.60614440-4.27%
Dogecoin
$0.07180772-3.91%
Cardano
$0.28156633-2.71%
Solana
$24.12-2.57%
Tron
$0.07646850-1.21%
Polkadot
$4.81-3.68%
Polygon
$0.64684100-5.30%
Litecoin
$79.45-3.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000986-4.31%
Toncoin
$1.47+1.49%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,173.37-1.12%
Uniswap
$6.04-3.19%
Bitcoin Cash
$231.08+1.03%
Avalanche
$11.82-4.01%
Chainlink
$7.04-4.89%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.95-0.81%
Stellar
$0.12913469-4.46%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.56%
Monero
$155.69-2.10%
OKB
$46.23-1.37%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.06%
Ethereum Classic
$16.69-4.02%
Cosmos
$8.10-4.52%
Hedera
$0.06853262+3.17%
Internet Computer
$3.87-5.35%
Filecoin
$3.79-7.08%
Lido DAO
$1.73-5.47%
Aptos
$6.68-5.48%
Cronos
$0.05576733-1.76%
Quant
$100.25-1.58%
Arbitrum
$1.14-0.40%
VeChain
$0.01781691-5.21%
NEAR Protocol
$1.29-3.48%
Maker
$1,221.14-1.62%
Optimism
$1.50-1.80%
The Graph
$0.10125803-7.71%
Aave
$63.41-3.44%
XDC Network
$0.06422845+1.94%
Algorand
$0.10932171-5.76%
Kaspa
$0.03938246-2.50%
Stacks
$0.55546309-5.53%
The Sandbox
$0.37704231-3.95%
MultiverseX
$29.58-4.97%
Synthetix
$2.37-5.20%
EOS
$0.67730000-5.39%
Immutable X
$0.66353320-4.78%
Axie Infinity
$5.63-4.14%
USDD
$0.99632598-0.07%
Theta
$0.71724753-5.07%
Tezos
$0.75900000-4.35%
ApeCoin
$1.88-9.66%
Bitcoin SV
$34.54-3.12%
Fantom
$0.23028131-5.37%
Decentraland
$0.34492521-5.20%
Injective Protocol
$7.32-4.51%
Render Token
$1.65-4.96%
Radix
$0.05738951+2.52%
NEO
$8.13-5.15%
GateToken
$4.06-0.67%
Kava.io
$0.79354153-6.50%
Gala
$0.02177406-6.23%
eCash
$0.00002830-3.46%
Flow
$0.52745511-4.82%
KuCoin Token
$5.51-0.53%
Rocket Pool
$26.80-1.33%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99885974-0.28%
Chiliz
$0.07215124-4.73%
Klaytn
$0.15139798-5.12%
Frax Share
$6.63-2.36%
THORChain
$1.59+11.34%
Curve DAO Token
$0.55764726-3.93%
PAX Gold
$1,918.06-0.49%
IOTA
$0.16195648-4.71%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-1.14%
Mina
$0.45179268-6.28%
Casper
$0.03689833-4.82%
GMX
$45.79-3.70%
Huobi Token
$2.55-0.91%
Sui
$0.56120344-5.80%
Luna Classic
$0.00006928-12.28%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93237453-1.68%
dYdX
$2.18-0.68%
Conflux
$0.17809517-7.35%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.03%
Compound
$51.92-6.09%
Nexo
$0.63170478-1.49%
Dash
$29.99-6.70%
Arweave
$5.15-5.12%
Zilliqa
$0.01913594-5.64%
Woo Network
$0.18505229-4.06%
PancakeSwap
$1.47-2.21%
Flare
$0.01474374-1.27%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.34-9.10%
1inch Network
$0.29037419-7.33%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19912000-5.99%
Gnosis
$109.74-0.10%
Illuvium
$49.50-7.12%
Helium
$1.94+6.47%
Enjin
$0.27627668-4.35%
Osmosis
$0.44862935-2.13%
Mask Network
$3.27-6.51%
Loopring
$0.21206760-5.34%
Astar
$0.05746783-6.30%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.72-0.24%
NEM
$0.02846438-4.33%
Qtum
$2.44-5.71%
SingularityNET
$0.20541703-6.66%
Convex Finance
$3.13-2.13%
Celo
$0.46873219-7.10%
Oasis Network
$0.04596706-4.86%
Zcash
$27.88-5.53%
FLOKI
$0.00002266-6.08%
BLUR
$0.26185999-7.06%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.56-5.90%
Decred
$14.21-4.64%
Holo
$0.00121058-6.55%
Fetch.ai
$0.20202112-8.52%
Stepn
$0.19254246-6.57%
Worldcoin
$1.66-5.92%
Beldex
$0.03693377-1.65%
Ravencoin
$0.01719793-5.49%
Kusama
$22.57-5.62%
Golem
$0.20160863-3.41%
Livepeer
$6.97-1.66%
Audius
$0.17950125-7.23%
Yearn Finance
$5,915.18-5.18%
ICON
$0.19955369-6.53%
Wemix
$0.60953352-1.69%
Ankr
$0.02292950-5.75%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.18%
EthereumPoW
$1.68-2.29%
Waves
$1.81-5.19%
JasmyCoin
$0.00372471-9.15%
Ribbon Finance
$0.23309453+1.37%
SXP
$0.30991704-7.24%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.50407998-9.63%
Siacoin
$0.00336194-2.70%
Balancer
$4.06-5.22%
SafePal
$0.45575978-2.35%
Aragon
$4.17-5.43%
IoTeX
$0.01729098-5.30%
Wax
$0.04793735-3.47%
Moonbeam
$0.21866414-5.46%
Biconomy
$0.24834440-7.45%
Merit Circle
$0.33097879-2.31%
Band Protocol
$1.11-7.11%
Sushiswap
$0.73527547-6.97%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32592461-7.85%
Gains Network
$4.66-3.47%
TerraUSD
$0.01432709-4.62%
Axelar
$0.38016320-1.15%
Amp
$0.00235995-2.81%
Harmony
$0.01068021-6.91%
Core
$0.83592582-1.86%
Stargate Finance
$0.61621058-5.07%
DigiByte
$0.00754194-5.41%
Kadena
$0.50379284-5.14%
Skale
$0.02605181-7.18%
Polymath Network
$0.13380000-1.76%
Lisk
$0.82449095-2.79%
Kyber Network
$0.64636272-4.73%
UMA Protocol
$1.55-5.32%
Horizen
$8.04-8.15%
Cartesi
$0.14451974-8.20%
PlayDapp
$0.18596893-2.86%
Synapse
$0.54190819-4.80%
Nervos Network
$0.00301919-10.67%
API3
$1.11-8.74%
Joe
$0.27952209-8.09%
OriginTrail
$0.22951157-2.75%
iExec RLC
$1.20-8.13%
Nano
$0.63843883-2.82%
Liquity
$0.90817309-7.76%
Coin98
$0.14996833-10.12%
Radiant Capital
$0.27804092-6.02%
Bitgert
$0.00000021-4.50%
Numeraire
$12.76-5.31%
Steem
$0.18160637-3.59%
Secret
$0.37925368+14.00%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01618054-8.06%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.31-5.14%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-2.75%
Radicle
$1.53-7.12%
OMG Network
$0.53823813-6.31%
Celer Network
$0.01332603-7.97%
Syscoin
$0.10193874-4.55%
Marlin
$0.00899122+1.32%
Stormx
$0.00652010-4.00%
Dent
$0.00073779-6.51%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.90022757-7.43%
Civic
$0.08432161-4.64%
Powerledger
$0.15643442-4.95%
SPACE ID
$0.23304417-10.80%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00158856-5.16%
WINkLink
$0.00006745-0.97%
Hashflow
$0.36959653-5.56%
Bancor
$0.44057117-8.71%
MetisDAO
$14.74-3.03%
Gitcoin
$1.05-8.10%
Celsius
$0.14959624-7.66%
NKN
$0.09637862-10.09%
Keep Network
$0.11264368+0.82%
Verge
$0.00372662-13.18%
Chromia
$0.10730285-9.97%
Bifrost
$0.04289887-1.52%
Request
$0.07594648-3.20%
MOBOX
$0.27342272-4.09%
COTI
$0.04542343-7.93%
Sun Token
$0.00577660+5.35%
Yield Guild Games
$0.29320783-10.79%
Sweat Economy
$0.00694796-0.18%
Spell Token
$0.00045050-7.55%
Ren
$0.05360174-7.63%
Galxe
$1.11-9.25%
WazirX
$0.11088612-6.19%
MOON
$0.47185496-2.34%
ARPA
$0.04937477-9.51%
XYO Network
$0.00347463-1.16%
Raydium
$0.20774409-3.44%
Aavegotchi
$0.90575061-3.71%
Badger DAO
$2.32-12.15%
Adventure Gold
$0.59179788-7.90%
Boba Network
$0.13294381+0.18%
Rally
$0.00889046+28.83%
SuperRare
$0.07201628+0.04%
Voyager Token
$0.15101899-4.09%
Origin Protocol
$0.08725965-8.53%
Verasity
$0.00419636-3.70%
Alien Worlds
$0.01183758-10.45%
Maple
$5.12-3.88%
Moonriver
$5.36+1.80%
CEEK VR
$0.04711240-2.22%
TrueFi
$0.03652401-7.58%
Storj
$0.26863626-8.30%
Index Chain
$0.05074782-8.01%
Orchid
$0.06386358-11.94%
RACA
$0.00010941-1.42%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50204151-4.77%
GAS
$2.59-1.59%
LCX
$0.04529101-0.91%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16108226+2.75%
Reef
$0.00147629-8.88%
Bluzelle
$0.08161119-14.25%
Polkastarter
$0.30814129-2.96%
Saitama
$0.00068372-1.78%
Ethernity
$1.58-0.94%
Travala.com
$0.56147870-3.92%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.24-1.08%
DIA
$0.24923646-2.77%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23820623-5.45%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.87-1.35%
BarnBridge
$2.88-5.28%
Virtua
$0.02440338-5.20%
Enzyme
$17.99-1.00%
LooksRare
$0.04757551-10.69%
Keep3rV1
$52.91-3.82%
Onyxcoin
$0.00097462-1.32%
Alchemix
$12.76-5.05%
Velas
$0.00933779-1.74%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15272350-0.39%
CLV
$0.03717227-3.41%
Star Atlas
$0.00159134+1.73%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.54%
MXC
$0.00860260+0.11%
district0x
$0.02760384+11.73%
Decentral Games
$0.02834220-5.46%
Serum
$0.05364919-25.52%
0x
$0.20986507-7.08%
Harvest Finance
$24.59-2.23%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.10-6.31%
StaFi
$0.28095085-3.75%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00364419-1.30%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000077-7.30%
Bonk
$0.00000032-2.09%
Rarible
$1.00-1.93%
Augur
$1.37-3.40%
Tokemak
$0.60591813+0.83%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01166389-3.95%
Tamadoge
$0.00849606+6.26%
Quantstamp
$0.01004515-6.11%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01553401-10.32%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04736168-0.49%
FTX Token
$1.10-5.14%
Braintrust
$0.27848787-6.68%
Pepe
$0.00000128-7.91%
BitDAO
$0.45823057-2.16%
Threshold
$0.02272377-3.83%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09838345-8.08%
Human
$0.03924664-1.87%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-4.27%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.15-0.15%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.17%
Tether
$0.99985072-0.00%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.36%
Dai
$1.01-0.09%
Finance

Binance to Shut Down Crypto Payments Service Amid Refocus On Core Products

The service was rolled out in March last year, in an effort to make traditional financial companies “crypto-ready.”

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconAug 15, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. UTC
(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Crypto exchange Binance to shut down its buy-and-sell service Binance Connect, formerly known as Bifinity, just one year after its launch, the company said in a statement.

The service will be disabled on Aug. 16 as the crypto exchange wants to refocus on its main products and long-term goals, according to Binance.

“We periodically review our products and services to ensure that our resources continue to be focused on core efforts that align with our long-term strategy. In the last six years, Binance has grown from being an exchange to a global blockchain ecosystem with multiple business lines. We consistently adapt and modify our business approach in response to changing market and user needs,” a spokesperson told CoinDesk in an emailed statement.

Binance Connect, which allowed merchants to accept payments in crypto, launched in March 2022 in an effort to help companies become “crypto-ready,” the exchange said back then. The service supported 50 cryptocurrencies and all major payment methods, including Visa and Mastercard.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

