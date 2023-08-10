Curve Token Climbs After Binance Labs Commits to $5M Investment

"Curve is the largest stableswap, and as a key protocol in DeFi it has contributed to the steady growth of the space in 2023,” said Yi He, co-founder of Binance and head of Binance Labs. “Given the recent events that have impacted the protocol, Binance Labs has offered our full support to Curve through our investment and strategic collaboration. We view this cooperation as a starting point and look forward to working together to further propel the growth of the DeFi ecosystem."